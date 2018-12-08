Members of Pueblo’s Jewish community and their brethren around the world began their annual Hanukkah celebration this past Sunday. The observance ends on Monday.

The observance commemorates the re-dedication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where, as legend has it, Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.

Hanukkah often is called the festival of lights because of the way the holiday is celebrated, with the lighting of the candles on the menorah — one candle added each day during the observance. The observance also features traditional foods, games and gifts.

A proud celebration

However, Hanukkah represents more than a miracle involving burning candles. The recapture of the Second Temple and the overthrow of their oppressors celebrates an impressive military victory by armed Jewish rebels led by Judah the Maccabee over the army of Syrian despot Antiochus IV in 164 BCE.

Against all odds, the courageous and significantly outnumbered Jewish freedom fighters defeated the Syrian monolith. The victory marked a proud moment for the Jews.

“Hanukkah has allowed Jews who were oppressed or under pressure to assimilate to identify a golden age in which militant, assertive Jews maintained their religious freedom and independence,” said Michael Feldberg, in an article in My Jewish Learning. “Lighting candles, playing cards and gambling with dreidels recall the prowess of the Maccabees and the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days, a sign that Jews are indeed God’s chosen people.”

The reason behind the menorah

In the Talmud, one of Judaism’s most central texts, Judah Maccabee and the other Jews who took part in the rededication of the Second Temple, witnessed what they believed to be a miracle.

Their oil supply was tainted. Only enough untainted olive oil remained to keep the menorah’s candles burning for a single day — yet the flames continued to burn for eight nights, leaving the group time to find a fresh supply.

The Jews considered this a miracle and Jewish leaders proclaimed a yearly eight-day festival.

Hanukkah traditions

Hanukkah revolves around the lighting of the menorah. On each of the holiday’s eight nights, another candle is added to the menorah after sundown. A ninth candle, called the shamash or helper, is used to kindle the others.

Jews recite blessings during this ritual and display the menorah prominently in a window as a reminder to other of the miracle that inspired the holiday.

During Hanukkah, foods are fried in oil. Potato pancakes (latkes) and jam-filled donuts (sufganiyot) are popular in many Jewish households.

Other Hanukkah customs include playing with four-sided spinning tops called dreidels and exchanging gifts.

Hanukkah is not the Jewish Christmas

In recent years, particularly in North America, Hanukkah has become a commercial phenomenon in large part because it falls near or overlaps with Christmas.

But Hanukkah is not Christmas. Christmas is one of Christendom’s major holidays. Hanukkah is a relatively minor holiday that places no restrictions on working attending school or other activities. In fact, the story of Hanukkah does not appear in the Torah because the events that inspired the holiday occurred after it was written. It is, however, mentioned in the New Testament, in which Jesus attends a “Feast of Dedication.”

The exchanging of gifts during Hanukkah may have evolved out of an attempt by Jewish immigrants to shed their European ways, Feldberg said. “Exchanging gifts with neighbors at Christmastime signaled their adaption to their new home.”

It didn’t take long for American merchants to attempt to seize on Hanukkah as a domestic occasion to be marketed. In the 1920s, a newspaper carried an ad in Yiddish for Hudson automobiles, proclaiming the car to be “A Hanukkah present for the entire family,” Felberg wrote. “Colgate promoted toiletries as Hanukkah gifts and Aunt Jemima flour proclaimed itself ‘the best flour for Latkes.’”

Yet, Christmas’s omnipresence puts Hanukkah in the shade, which can be problematic for a Jewish youngster trying to figure out where he or she fits in with Santa Claus.

Even so, Hanukkah has continued to grow in popularity as the observance of traditional Jewish ritual becomes more widespread and intense, Felberg said.

As with all religions, there’s something comforting, strengthening and reassuring about staying within the framework of the faith. When followers of Judaism light their candle on the menorah tonight, they’ll experience those feelings themselves.

mspence@chieftain.com