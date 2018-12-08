CANON CITY — The original Christmas will be recreated here for the 20th year in a row thanks to a dedicated Lutheran parish.

A Living Nativity scene — complete with costumed characters and live animals — is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 801 N. Sheridan. The cast, consisting of church members and other volunteers from the community, includes the Holy Family, angels, shepherds and wise men, all of whom participate in the outdoor event regardless of the weather.

“Visiting the Living Nativity has become a tradition for many viewers, as well as cast members. New visitors are invited to join in the tradition to celebrate the Christmas season,” said Marty Waite, church spokeswoman.

Admission is a non-perishable food item or cash donations which will be accepted on behalf of Loaves & Fishes Ministries of Canon City. Loaves and Fishes is dedicated to helping the needy of Fremont County year-round.

“Upon arriving at the church, visitors may either drive through and observe from their vehicles, or they can park their vehicles and walk along the changing scenes and reflect on the story as told through Bible readings and music,” Waite said.

To drive past the nativity, go north on 15th Street, turn left onto Woodlawn Avenue and turn right at the second stop sign, which is Sheridan.

