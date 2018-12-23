In no particular order — but working up to comfort and joy from gloom and sadness — these are my (Jon Pompia) all-time favorite Christmas numbers.

Jon: “We Three Kings,” traditional. As a Catholic altar boy who served his fair share of midnight masses, I remember never failing to be oddly, but deeply, affected by this prodding, morose tune. To this day, these lines — “Myrrh is mine, it’s bitter perfume; breathes a life of gathering gloom; sorrowing, sighing, bleeding, dying; sealed in the stone-cold tomb’’ — remain the strangest to ever appear in a song celebrating a season of joy and hope.

Luke: “We Three Kings” is a tad slow for my tastes (aka not punk rock enough, apparently). It is a classic though.

Jon: “The Little Drummer Boy,” traditional. Introduced to me through the amazing “stop motion” animated television special of the same name, this song, like “We Three Kings,” has an undeniable stream of sadness and melancholy flowing through it. As a kid and fellow musician, I totally emphasized with little Aaron, a misanthropic orphan who goes from “pa rum pum pum pumming” for his animal companions to no less than the King of Kings. I, however, never made it past the local skating rink.

Luke: Do you think “The Little Drummer Boy” shares in Todd Rundgren’s sentiment in not wanting to work and just bang on his drum all day? I remember watching the cartoon as a kid, but preferring “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or “Frosty the Snowman.”

Jon: “Christmas Time is Here,” The Vince Guaraldi Trio (instrumental) and children from St. Paul's Episcopal Church in San Rafael, CA (vocal). From yet another holiday TV classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” this slice of seasonal melancholia is arguably the most beautifully sad Christmas-themed song of all time. For those of us who grew up with this, and are now approaching the twilight of life, it’s a somber reminder of just how quickly those wondrous childhood Christmas celebrations, surrounded by loving parents and family members, evaporated without warning.

Luke: This song, along with Charlie Brown’s sad tree and just Charlie Brown’s pessimism, could really sum up how I feel about the holidays each and every year. This is a great choice for the list. It’s a bit somber, but beautiful.

Jon: “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night,” Simon and Garfunkel. With the celestial harmonies of Paul and Art as its warm and soothing foundation, this 1966 release paints a tragic picture of the human condition — war and accompanying civil unrest, political strife, mass murder — through the voice of a nightly newscaster. A half century later, this classic remains, unfortunately, as relevant as ever.

Luke: Garfunkel has a great voice. You really can’t go wrong with anything Simon and Garfunkel ever did, including this Christmas tune.

Jon: "Happy Xmas (War is Over),” John Lennon. From (tragically) the world’s greatest no-longer-living songwriter, this inspiring 1971 masterpiece is as much anti-war as it is pro-hope. It’s wistful in its approach, never fully breaking out into the exultation it promises. Interestingly enough, its melody and feel were culled from the traditional English ballad “Skewball” (or “Stewball”), an ode to a British racehorse.

Luke: This would not be a Jon Pompia list without the Beatles — or former members of the band, at least. Only Lennon could pull off Christmas and anti-war sentiment with such beauty and sophistication.

Jon: “Do They Know It’s Christmas?,” Band Aid. An indelible part of my 80s’ glory days as well as history itself, this single featured the cream of the British rock crop — Duran Duran, Wham!, Paul Young, Spandau Ballet, Ultravox, Culture Club, Style Council — pooling their immeasurable talents together in an effort to feed the starving. The cause was commendable, the players young and idealistic and the song unforgettable. And just as this number transitions from a tone of despair to jubilance, we will now enter the happy part of the list.

Luke: As much star power as this tune packed, I’ve found this to be a very dull song. What Band Aid did for kids around the world is great. The song? Not so much.

Jon: “Wonderful Christmas Time,” Paul McCartney. I realize I’m in the minority here, as this song is a regular on “worst Christmas songs ever” lists. But why? It’s bouncy, cheerful and has a cool new-wavish synth line. The chorus, like the best of Macca’s stuff, is simply inescapable. Granted, the lyrics might be a bit simplistic for the world’s greatest living songwriter, but come on: we’re talking the most wonderful time of the year, not an old spinster buried along with her name.

Luke: Jon, I’m in the minority with you. I love this song. I love the synthy, chill vibe McCartney captures in the song. It’s one of the few songs that makes want to have a simply wonderful Christmas time.

Jon: “Christmas Time Is Here Again,” The Beatles. A true rarity, this Fab-ulous ditty was released only to members of the Beatles fan club in 1967. Anchored by a harmony-heavy hook that’s as amazing as any in a legitimate Beatles release, this six-minute serving of holiday cheer and Lennon’s nuttiness – “And your bonnie clay us through; happy breastling to you people” — is a lost treasure definitely worth tracking down online.

Luke: I had to search the Dark Web to track this tune down (kidding, it’s on YouTube). Now, the song is stuck in my head. You can’t go wrong with the Beatles singing about anything, including Christmas.

Jon: “Little Saint Nick,” The Beach Boys. Encapsulating everything that made the Boys legends — a “Little Deuce Coupe” groove and a hot-rod theme, angelic harmonies and a melody that sticks with ya like Aunt Mertle’s fruitcake — this often over-looked gem deserves a top spot on every holiday playlist. Of note, the flip side of this 45 is a heavenly, a cappella rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer.”

Luke: I can get behind the idea of Santa Claus cruising around the beach in a muscle car. This is a great Christmas song. It’s catchy, fun and features the true charm of the Beach Boys. It's one of my favorite Christmas songs.

Jon: “Sleigh Ride,” traditional. The perfect summation of what makes the yuletide season so special. Happy, upbeat, hopeful and smile-inducing, with or without the lyrics. Plus it has a nifty wood block replicating horse’s hooves. Fun fact: its composer began writing “Sleigh Ride” during a heat wave in July.

Luke: I personally think snow and cold is not lovely weather for a sleigh ride with anyone. I’ll take “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” or “Frosty the Snowman,” or even “Jingle Bells” over this slightly-Christmas but more wintery song.

