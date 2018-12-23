As Coloradans, we’re all aware of our state’s temperamental weather. We know we need to wear

layers and keep gloves and hats nearby at all times. But after last year’s warm winter, it’s

understandable that we may let our guard down, until an unexpected cold blast reminds us how

quickly a clear sky can fill with snow clouds and temperatures plummet to turn parking lots into

icy obstacle courses.

I’ve made safety a 25-year career, 18 of those as a consultant for Pinnacol Assurance, and every

time it snows, we see a spike in slips, trips and falls. Though we all know what’s coming when

the thermometer drops, we sometimes underestimate risks that accompany cold weather.

Winter Is Coming

Companies we work with, such as Discover Goodwill here in Pueblo, value workers’ safety. They

mitigate risks by clearing sidewalks before employees arrive, requiring weather-appropriate

footwear and reminding employees of winter hazards. Discover Goodwill even co-opts the

“Winter Is Coming” theme from HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” and uses a sword-wielding, bright

yellow mascot in posters, “King Banana Peel,” to make employees mindful of icy conditions.

But slips, falls and shoveling mishaps happen on or off the job, and are almost always

preventable.

Here are a few suggestions you can follow to avoid strains, sprains and pains while walking, or

shoveling, in a winter wonderland:

Tips for Safe Stepping

Walk like a penguin. Take a cue from our web-footed friends from the South Pole: take it slowly, bend your knees slightly and point your feet away from the center of your body, keeping your legs under your core instead of making long strides. Keep your hands handy. It’s tempting to keep them in your pockets when it’s cold, but in an instant you may need your hands and arms to keep your balance, or brace for impact if you fall. Lighten the load. Avoid carrying heavy, bulky items that can throw off your center of gravity. This may make for an extra trip to the car to bring in groceries or gifts, but it’s better than a trip to the ER. Get on the good foot(wear). Even if you’re only planning to walk from your car to the door, it’s important to wear winter boots with non-slip soles whenever you’ll be out in the snow and ice. Make a strong exit. Your safety depends on the small area you place your foot when getting out of the car. Park in a dry area and use three points of contact (grab hold of the car with two hands, or put two feet down and keep one hand on the door) when leaving the car.



Smart Shoveling Suggestions

Warm up. Cold muscles and tendons are more likely to suffer strains during heavy shoveling. Take 5 to 10 minutes to take a brisk walk or march in place to increase blood flow to your muscles. Don’t overdo it. Take a 1- to 2-minute break every 10 or 15 minutes to let your body recover and avoid overexertion. Right tool for the job. Find a snow shovel that’s a good size for your body. Consider a bent-handle model that allows you to push snow to the side instead of doing a lot of lifting and dumping. Play it close to the vest. Keep your arms close to your body as you lift the shovel to minimize strain on your back and shoulders. As I write this (and, probably, as you read this) the sun is shining and it’s difficult to picture waddling down the sidewalk in boots and gloves, but we all know that could change overnight. So keep your boots and shovels close, and take your time as you navigate the ice and snow. A few extra steps (in preparation and in practice) can keep you stay safely on your feet this winter.



Ellen Sarvay is a Senior Safety Consultant with Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado’s leading

provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Pinnacol covers more than 57,000 Colorado

employers and offers the largest team of safety experts in the state. Learn more at

pinnacol.com.