Colorado is a great place to explore the outdoors even in the winter months when the sun is shining and the ground is white with snow. All members of the family can safely stay warm and enjoy the outdoors in the winter by following these tips:

Dress warmly and stay dryWear a hat, scarf, and glove/mittensAvoid walking on ice or getting wetNotify friends and family where you will be going before you go hiking, camping, skiing, snowmobiling, or ice climbingAvoid traveling on ice-covered roads, overpasses, and bridges if at all possibleIf you are stranded, it is safest to stay in your car

Dressing warmly is key to enjoying time outside in the winter, layer up with the following tips

Inner layer: Wear fabrics that will hold more body heat and don’t absorb moisture. Wool, silk, or polypropylene will hold more body heat than cotton.Insulation Layer: An insulation Layer will help you retain heat by trapping air close to your body. Natural fibers, like wool or goose down, or a classic fleece work best.Outer Layer: The outermost layer helps protect you from wind, rain, and snow. It should be tightly woven, and preferably water and wind resistant, to reduce loss of body heat.

Dress in layers you can remove as soon as you start to sweat and then put back on as needed.

Dressing in layers, protecting your hands and feet, and paying attention to the forecast can help you stay safe and warm while enjoying Colorado’s great outdoors in cold weather. Stay warm and safe while enjoying the outdoors during the winter months.

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment