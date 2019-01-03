Frigid temperatures chilled the mood of Puebloans as 1918 segued into 1919.

The city already had suffered through the coldest Christmas on record, when the low temperature was reported to be 9 degrees below zero. Problem was, it didn’t get any warmer after that. In fact, it got colder.

The Jan. 2 Chieftain reported that the low temperature on New Year’s Day was 20 degrees below zero. The constant cold and snow slowed transportation of all kinds, cars, trucks and even trains, and made life in general miserable in Pueblo.

There was one bright spot, however.

The booze that was locked up at the express office in Pueblo while awaiting a court decision on whether or not it could be distributed in the wake of the recently enacted “Bone Dry” law, was doing just fine.

“Cold weather has no effect on booze here,” read a headline in the Jan. 3 Chieftain.

Shooting shocks city

The post-Christmas lull was shattered on Dec. 27 by a shooting on Orman Avenue.

“Woman shoots and kills boy ––– alleged intruder,” read the headline in the Dec. 28 Chieftain.

“Charles K. Goldtrap, age 17 years, was shot and almost instantly killed shortly after 7 o’clock last night by Mrs. Elizabeth Haskett at her home, 2630 Orman Avenue,” the story said.

Haskett, when questioned by the police, gave this account, as reported by The Chieftain:

“He (Goldtrap) attempted to gain entrance to the house where she and her daughter, age 14 years, and her son, age 10 years, were alone. Her husband W.H. Haskett and her older son were at work at the Minnequa steel plant at the time.

“The Goldtrap boy resided at 2510 Orman Avenue, just a block this side of the Haskett home. Why he went to the Haskett home and for what purpose seems somewhat vague. The bullet penetrated his lung and he died before he could get out of the yard.

“According to the story told by Mrs. Haskett to Deputy Coroner A.R. Davis, she was alone in the house with her two children when she heard someone knocking at the front door.

"‘I called down the stairs and asked who was knocking and what was wanted. I received no reply and the knocking continued. I shouted to the person at the door to go away, as I was alone and would not open the door. Then I heard someone walk around the house to the rear and asked to be let in. I said I would not let anyone in the house and for God’s sake to go away.’

“At this moment, I heard the back door open and someone’s footsteps on the kitchen floor. I loaded the revolver I kept in my bedroom and shot through the bedroom window thinking whoever it was would be frightened away. The intruder left the house.

“Thinking that he had left the premises, I went downstairs and opened the back door. I heard a noise but could not say what it was. I could not see anyone and to make sure that the man would go away, I fired another shot into the darkness.

“As soon as I did so, I heard a man cry, ‘Oh.’ I hurried back into the house and a short time later was told that a man had been shot.”

“William Mahar, residing at 2701 Orman Avenue, is said to have heard the shots and later found the body of Goldtrap at the rear of the Haskett home. He called the police and sheriff’s office.

The Dec. 29 Chieftain reported that authorities had begun a hearing on the incident.

“Investigation into the shooting of Charles K. Goldtrap, who, it is said was shot and killed by Mrs. Elizabeth Haskett Friday night as he was attempting to leave the latter’s home, was continued yesterday by William F. Bradley, undersheriff and patrolman William McDonald of the police department.

“The officers interviewed several witnesses and questioned them as to their knowledge of the shooting and acquaintance with Goldtrap and, although no startling developments were unearthed, one witness, it is said, claimed that on account of a defect in the hearing of Goldtrap it was possible that he did not hear Mrs. Haskett calling to him.”

The Dec. 31 Chieftain reported that no charges would be filed.

“Coroner’s jury finds that woman shot boy with no felonious intend,” read a headline in that day’s paper.

“A dozen witnesses were examined and it was the conclusion of the jury that no felonious intent was involved the shooting,” the story reported.

Flu continues to claim lives

The worst of the flu epidemic may have passed, but Puebloans continued to die from the devastating virus.

“Pueblo soldier boy dies at Fort Riley,” read a headline in the Dec. 28 Chieftain.

“Charles J. Cassidy, 29, son of Mrs. Mary J. Walters, died at Fort Riley, Kan., where he was in the service.”

Cause of death was not listed in the story, but, according to “Over There, Pueblo, Colorado Deaths in World War One 1917-1918 by Michael P. Thomason, Cassidy died of lobar pneumonia on Dec. 23.

Another story on Dec. 30 listed three more influenza deaths. The victims were Sarah A. Lynn, 7; Mrs. Margaret Fox, 37; and George J. Dotterer, 19. Two other stories on Jan. 3 listed the deaths of Puebloans, John Dexter, 30; and Marian Marshall, 16, both of whom died from flu.

One final flu death was noted on Jan. 3.

“Mrs. Hyatt dies shortly after her 50th wedding anniversary,” read the headline.

Hyatt was 71. She had celebrated her anniversary on Dec. 20, the story said.

Schools set to reopen

A pair of stories on Dec. 29 reported that both the city and the county schools were planning to reopen on Dec. 30 after being closed for weeks because of the flu epidemic.

“We want the public to know that the precaution to protect the health of the children will be taken,” read the story about the city schools reopening. “In addition to the arrangement of intermission periods at different times for different groups of children so as to avoid congestion in the school buildings and on the playgrounds, special provision has been made for the health inspection of all children each morning,” said school superintendent J.W. McClinton.

Woman hit by car

“Mrs. Turner is run down by automobile,” read a headline in the Dec. 30 Chieftain.

Mrs. Alice Turner, residing at 618 E. Third, is at her home suffering with bruises and other injuries the result of being hit by an automobile driven by Arthur Yarberry yesterday morning at 10 o’clock.

“Yarberry said he was traveling east on Fourth street and when nearing a west-bound street car a woman stepped from behind the car directly in front of his automobile with the result all of her front teeth were knocked out and she received bruises about her body.”

Garage fire

“Two autos and a garage up in smoke,” read a headline in the Dec. 31 Chieftain.

“Damage of more than $1,600 ($26,706 in today’s dollars) was caused at 8 o’clock last night when two automobiles were destroyed and a garage completely gutted out when a fire started at the garage owned by A.A. Rausch, 217 W. 11th St.

“Rausch was in the garage when the fire started and it is considered remarkable that he was able to escape without sustaining serious burns.”

Not dead

One Canon City family received a late Christmas present.

“Canon City boy denies he’s dead,” read a Jan. 2 headline in The Chieftain.

“Although officially reported as killed in action on Oct. 7 on a battlefield in France, Lt. Howard L. Burton of Canon City reports himself alive and well, according to recent advices received by his parents Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Burton."

Lost affections

E.E. Tuttle’s wife ran off with another man, so he sued for lost affections. While most people might rank love as priceless, Tuttle had a dollar amount in mind — $10,000 ($166, 913 in today’s dollars).

“Lost affections of wife worth $10, 000,” read the headline in the Dec. 28 Chieftain.

“E.E. Tuttle filed suit in the district court yesterday against Howard R. Binnis, for damages of $10,000 charging the alienation of the affections of his wife, Mrs. Tuttle,” the story reported.

“He also asked in his suit for a body judgement, which means that if the suit is decided in Tuttle’s favor, Binnis must remain in jail until the damages and the costs are paid.

“The husband set up in his complaint that he was married to Loretta Baten in Pueblo July 26, 1914, and that they have one daughter, Catherine, age 3 years.

“Tuttle alleges that they were happy until Binnis commenced to exercise an improper influence over his wife and in the spring of 1918 Binnis, it is said, lured his wife away from home and husband.”

