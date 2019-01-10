Winter in 1918 was cold. Really cold. As cold as anyone could remember.

How bad was it?

Nearby Westcliffe, located between the Wet Mountains and the Sangre de Cristos, reported a temperature of 40 below zero. The valley below was even colder, registering a temperature of 46 below zero. Snowfall in the area was heavy, too. The average snowfall was about 15 inches. Snowfall on Colony Creek was reported to be 4 feet.

Even closer to home, Beulah registered a temperature of 28 below zero on Dec. 31.

Pueblo had suffered through the coldest Christmas day on record at 9 below zero. By Jan. 1, the low temperature had reached minus-20.

But early in 1919, Puebloans got a little bit of good news from the weatherman.

“Cold wave will be broken by tonight declares the weather man,” the headline read on the front page of the Jan. 4 edition of The Pueblo Chieftain.

“The cold wave will be broken by tomorrow night in the whole territory west of the Mississippi River, the weather man said tonight,” the story reported.

“The eight below zero weather in Chicago today when two deaths were attributed to the cold was to be repeated tonight. Although no relief from the severity which reached such figures as 35 degrees below zero in Mitchell, S.D., and a range of from 15 to 22 degrees below in Nebraska was believed possible tonight, the temperature is expected to start a slow climb tomorrow and by night to have reached more comfortable points in the western half of the country.”

While digging out from the cold and snow was the focus of most Puebloans, a few news stories occurred during the week that would have future significance.

Women’s suffrage

“State legislature urges congress to pass suffrage bill,” read a headline in the Jan. 4 Chieftain.

“A resolution memorializing congress to pass the women suffrage amendment to the federal constitution was adopted today by both houses of the Colorado legislature. This caused the measure to be acted upon by both houses.”

The endorsement was no surprise. Colorado was a leader on this issue.

The state had held a referendum on women’s suffrage on Nov. 7, 1893, to ratify a proposed constitutional amendment to prohibit discrimination against women voting. HB 118, was ratified by a vote of 35,798 to 29,551, marking the first time in U.S. history that a state referendum had passed women’s suffrage into law.

The following year, three Colorado Women, Clara Cressingham, Carrie Clyde Holly and Frances Klock, became the first women to be elected to any legislature in U.S. history when they were elected to the Colorado House of Representatives.

Organizing steelworkers

“Mass meetings held to organize steelworkers,” read a headline in the Jan. 6 edition of The Chieftain.

“Two mass meetings were held yesterday under the auspices of the American Federation of Labor for the purpose of organizing the steel workers of Pueblo and place them in unions that cover their particular trade or craft and which are affiliated with the AF of L.

“For the purposes of explaining to the workers the benefits of organizing, several of the best speakers on the subject in this country delivered addresses at the meeting.”

The AFL sought to gain members after a few years of moribund growth during World War I.

In some cases, steelworkers at the Pueblo plant already had it better than their brethren back east. Pueblo workers were among the first to be granted an eight-hour work day, rather than the typical 12-hour day. Their wages also were higher than their compatriots at plants in the Eastern part of the U.S. However, those weren’t the only issues facing steelworkers, and those issues would come to a head within the next few months.

Teddy Roosevelt dies

Puebloans were shocked when they opened the newspaper on Jan. 7 and saw the banner headline.

“A nation mourns, Col. Roosevelt is dead.”

Why the headline referred to his military rank rather than the fact he was a former president is a question that likely can’t be answered.

But what is known is that Puebloans felt a special affection for Roosevelt, partly because of his politics, partly because of his exuberant personality and partly because he took the time to visit Pueblo.

Roosevelt stopped in Pueblo on Sept. 19, 1912, and gave a speech that was recorded on film. The short film can be viewed by going to the Library of Congress files.

A blood clot killed Roosevelt as he slept in the early morning hours of Jan. 6. Pueblo mourned along with the nation.

On Jan. 8, a proclamation was issued by city council that was published in that day’s newspaper:

“City council proclaimed and ordered that all business cease for five minutes beginning at 10:45 o’clock Wednesday morning Jan. 8 and that all traffic be stopped and that all church bells toll during these five minutes as a tribute to the memory of Theodore Roosevelt. The period corresponds with the time set for the funeral services of the former president at Oyster Bay, N.Y. It is further ordered that all of the city offices will be closed for one hour beginning at 10:45 o’clock.”

Prohibition ratification

“Three more states ratify U.S. prohibition movement,” read a headline in the Jan. 8 Chieftain.

“The proposed addition to the basic law was ratified today by the legislatures of Ohio and Oklahoma,” read the story. In addition, the Idaho legislature voted today for the amendment and if the senate follows suit, the proposal will need to be passed by only 16 more states.”

Ohio and Oklahoma were the 17th and 18th states, respectively, to ratify the 18th Amendment on Jan. 7. Idaho (19) and Maine (20) followed on Jan. 8.

Thirty-six of the 48 states had to vote for ratification for the amendment to become law. Two states, Connecticut and Rhode Island, had rejected the amendment.

Colorado’s legislature was considering the amendment, but its vote was considered a foregone conclusion because the state already had voted to go dry in 1916 and in November 1918 the populace went even further, voting to go “bone dry,” making it illegal to possess more than four ounces of alcohol, and that had to be acquired for medicinal purposes.

Grand jury adjourns

“Grand jury discovers adjournment necessary,” read a headline in the Jan. 4 Chieftain.

The reason was simple. The jury had no cases.

“Because of a lack of anything to do, the Pueblo County Grand Jury met yesterday again and then adjourned until Monday,” the story read. “It was reported that the jury had nothing so far presented for investigation, although there had been numerous rumors to the effect that the alleged profiteering in food stuffs and other commodities would be brought up for inquiry. So far, no one had attempted to testify on this subject, it is said.”

Kidnapping reported

“Hubby kidnaps babe as mother gets overcoat,” the headline in the Jan. 4 Chieftain read.

“Kidnapping of a 11-months old Spanish child caused a business of courts and peace officers such has not been seen in the big new courthouse since it deposited itself at the center of Tenth and Main,” the story said.

“Leo D. Abeyta, who for some time has been separated from his wife, Frances D. Abeyta, and of late employed by a corporation in Denver. His parents reside in the vicinity of Walsenburg.

“Several weeks ago, Mrs. Abeyta sued in the county court for divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion; several days ago the husband through his attorney filed a motion for a change of venue and this had not been determined for the court; his ground for the change was that he could not come to Pueblo to attend the hearing without great inconvenience. It seems the mother was to have charge of the child pending court action in the divorce case. However, that was not a court order but a mutual agreement.

“Anyway, Abeyta found time to come to Pueblo and call on the wife and the baby and secured the consent of the mother to take the little one to a picture show. This was about 6 in the evening. The mother states that her husband’s parents accompanied him to her home. She went to get suitable wraps for the child and before she could return, the father grabbed up the child and fled. His father, she says, held her from pursuit.”

To make a long story short, Abeyta hasn’t been seen since, although the child was reportedly in the custody of other relatives. Mrs. Abeyta pursued the matter in court and on Jan. 8, a ruling was issued.

“Orders child’s return,” was the headline on the follow-up story.

“Mrs. Frances Abeyta was awarded temporary alimony in the amount of $30 and $450 attorney’s fees by the county court yesterday following a hearing on the alimony question in her suit for divorce from Leo A. Abeyta,” the story said.

“The court also awarded her custody of the child, which is 11 months old and which was kidnapped from the home of the mother on the evening of Jan. 2. A court order was issued ordering that the father who has possession of the child and which ad present is being cared for by relatives of the father in Las Animas County, return the child immediately to the custody of the court.”

Civil War veteran dies

“Widows H. Gift, aged 74 years, died at an early hour yesterday at the home, 1712 Pine Street. Mr. Gift was a veteran of the Civil War and had resided in this city for the past 40 years. He is survived by two daughters, Mrs. N.B. Richie of 525 Belmont Street and Mrs. Geo. J. White, 1712 Pine Street.

World War news

News about U.S. soldiers who were shipped overseas during World War I continued to trickle back home from Europe. As usual, some of it was good. some of it was bad.

“Ships bring thousands (of) boys home,” read a headline.

That apparently included Colorado soldiers.

“Men from Colorado come home on transport Matsonia,” the subhead read.

“The United States Army transport Matsonia, with 3,207 officers and men, mostly from the far west, arrived here today. All of the troops, except 140 wounded of whom 39 were bed-ridden were sent to Camp Merritt, N.J.”

“Fred Morin died month ago in France,” read another headline on Jan. 5.

“Word has been received of the death of Corp. Fred E. Morin, son of Mrs. A.F. Morin, which occurred in France on Oct. 3, as a result of a severe attack of bronchial pneumonia. He was a Pueblo boy having lived here for 18 years, although he entered the service from Rosita, Colo."

Flu situation

The worst of the flu pandemic had passed through Pueblo, but the disease continued to plague residents of the city.

“Thirty-seven new cases of influenza were reported to the health office yesterday while the quarantine was removed from five homes,” reported a story in the Jan. 5 Chieftain. “Although the disease shows a slight increase over the figures previously reported, physicians state that the cases are light while the death rate is remarkably low compared with the death rate during the early stages of the epidemic in the city.”

Despite the positive spin, Pueblo residents continued to die from the flu.

A story in the Jan. 6 issue of the Chieftain reported on yet another flu death.

“William G. Korber dies,” the headline said.

“William G. Korber, age 27 years, one of the prominent switchmen on the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, died yesterday morning at a local hospital from Spanish Influenza. His wife is still at the hospital and is in a serious condition. Mr. and Mrs. Korber were stricken ill with the disease December 26 but the husband suffered a relapse a few days ago.

“Mr. Korber was born in Pueblo and educated in the Pueblo schools. He was the son of William Korber, one of the pioneers of the city.”

A Jan. 8 story, reported yet another flu fatality.

“Death of Hugh M. Smith, veteran post office employee and pioneer,” read the headline.

Hugh M. Smith, one of the best-known employes of the Pueblo Post Office, where he has been employed in various capacities for a number of years, returned home from work the day after New Year’s feeling badly and went to bed. The following morning the family physician was called and he pronounced a case of Spanish Influenza. The youngest daughter in the meantime having taken down with a light attack of the same malady. The daughter began to improve but Mr. Smith continued to grow worse and despite close medical attention and careful nursing Saturday night pneumonia developed and despite the efforts of the attending physicians Mr. Smith’s condition continued to grow worse.

“Monday a consultation of physicians was called and while every effort was made to control the disease but little hope was held for the patient’s ultimate recovery and Tuesday night between 11 and 12 o’clock Mr. Smith died.”

Death at the rail yard

“Track walker killed by train,” read a headline in the Jan. 4 Chieftain.

“James Sheeron, a track walker for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, was instantly killed at Brooks siding yesterday morning when a northbound train hit him. It seems that he had been walking by the tracks but just before the train came he stepped upon the tracks for some unknown reason and the accident was unavoidable. Every bone in his body was broken and his head smashed beyond recognition.”

Coincidence in France

“Was at schoolmate’s burial,” read a story in the Jan. 7 Chieftain.

“In a letter to H.A. Stetson from his son Henry A. Stetson, member of the 90th Aero Squadron at the front in France dated Dec. 1, the writer states that he attended the funeral of the late Asbury white Jr., at Sauilly, France, and did not know that the remains of his former townsman was being laid away.

“‘I was one of the burying squad at the cemetery,’ Young Stetson writes. ‘To lay to rest a plane pilot who had been killed in an air fight and we recovered his body. At the same time, another burial was taking place, the two graves being almost side by side. A few days after I visited the spot to get a Kodak picture of the pilot’s grave and saw by the headboard on the other grave that it was Asbury White Jr. He was a school mate of mine and we attended the Centennial High together. I afterwards learned that I was in less than a mile from the hospital at the time young Asbury passed away.’”

Pueblo runaway Chapter 3

“Girl who insists on being a boy caught third time,” read a headline in the Dec. 10 Chieftain.

“For the third time in as many months Deputy Sheriff Roddy succeeded in locating and arresting the young pueblo girl who left her home last Christmas Eve and who insists on wearing boy’s clothes,” the story said.

“The officer went to Rocky Ford yesterday and he had not been in the city 20 minutes until he had found the girl and her companion working in a restaurant. For some time past Deputy Roddy was included to the belief that the girl was living in Rocky Ford, and had communicated with the marshal there, asking him to locate her. When the officer asked him if the girl was in the city the marshal said he had not seen her.

“Roddy then entered every restaurant in Rocky Ford and in a short time found the missing girl working as a waiter in a restaurant and dressed in boy’s clothes. When he entered the place the girl recognized the officer and laughed and thought it a great joke to be caught again.

“There is no charge against the girl and her parents are willing to forgive her and do almost everything to get her to remain at home. It is not known just now what steps will be taken against her in the future.”

