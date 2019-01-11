The Veronika String Quartet has been a Pueblo staple since 1999, and an area staple for 30 years.

Not only does the group perform its concert series every year, but also spends countless hours performing outreach shows as well.

“We also have a very high educational part of our mission,” said Karine Garibova, founding member and violinist for Veronika String Quartet. “We always talk about music we play, talk about composers and styles.”

To help continue its strong tradition of outreach and performing high-quality shows, VSQ hosts an annual fundraiser.

“The Russian Tea by the Veronika String Quartet” will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Rusted Poppy Inn, 130 W. Orman Ave.

The event is sponsored by VSQ’s non profit organization called Chamber Music with the Veronika String Quartet, and will feature an evening of music, food, beverage and conversation.

“We’ll have honey cake and cheesecake and herring and onions,” Garibova said. “There will be lots of traditional Russian cuisine.

“We’ll also play selections from Mozart, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Barber and Schulhoff.”

Admission is through donation, any amount is welcomed.

The event helps pay for the concert series, as well as the outreach shows such as one performed at the Pueblo West Library last month.

“We hope that people will be generous and come,” Garibova said. “We ask that people RSVP two or three days before so we know how much food to account for.”

The quartet began performing in Pueblo in 1999.

Each season, VSQ performs several concerts in town. The people of Pueblo have supported the group from day one.

“People have supported us since 1999,” Garibova said. “We are super-grateful.”

The quartet has worked tirelessly to promote classical music in the region. They’ve done so mainly by encouraging those who aren’t as familiar with classical music to jump right in.

Garibova said that in today’s world, spreading the word is key.

“Presently in our culture classical music is not widely-known,” she said. “Sometimes people come to classical musical concerts and they feel intimidated. They don’t know what to expect or how to listen to selections we play. They don't’ know what’s so special about it.”

Garibova and the other members of VSQ educate those in attendance about what makes each selection a masterpiece.

When the audience can connect and relate to the music, it becomes less intimidating to listen to and experience.

“Sometimes you can tell people something about the composer and they can relate and start listening for this or that,” Garibova said. "Then, a lot of music makes more sense.”

For 30 years VSQ has spread this message.

And, the group will continue its work for the foreseeable future.

“It takes a lot of guts to keep going, because it’s not an easy living,” Garibova said. “But, I cannot envision a future without (Veronika String Quartet.). Maybe not 30 years, but 10 or 20 … as long as our hands can keep moving.”

To RSVP, contact Margaret Knight by phone at 676-3060 or by email at veronikastringquartet@gmail.com

llyons@chieftain.com