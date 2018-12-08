A draft of the $122,000 feasibility study on creating a city-owned electric utility will be in City Council's hands Monday night, although the public probably won't see it for several weeks.

Council President Chris Nicoll and District 2 Councilman Larry Atencio — both members of the city's Electric Utility Commission — have the draft report for review and intend to share it with council during an executive session Monday.

Nicoll said council will get the first look at the document with an eye to requesting any additional information before the report gets shared with the other members of the city's advisory utility commission and then city residents.

"That will probably be in a few weeks," Nicoll said Friday.

Back in August, the city contracted with EES Consulting to evaluate how Pueblo could end its 10-year-old dependence on Black Hills Energy for electric power.

The big questions the study is intended to answer is how the city could establish its own utility and how much that would cost?

Nicoll didn't disclose any details of the report Friday but said it spells out a path to establishing a utility.

Whether the city wants to pursue that, and its expense, will be up to council, the new mayor, and ultimately city voters, Nicoll said.

"I'd like council to have a few options drawn up so that the new mayor can be up to speed when he takes office," Nicoll said, referring to candidates Steve Nawrocki and Nick Gradisar.

One of them will be elected to the new office Jan. 22.

But getting up to speed could be challenging because Pueblo's quest for cheaper power is playing out against an energy landscape in Colorado and elsewhere that is changing so fast it can be hard to predict what a future utility might look like.

Earlier this month, Xcel Energy, the largest investor-owned utility in Colorado, announced it intended to be "carbon-free" by 2050 — a complete change of direction from a power company that was established on coal and natural-gas fuels.

That comes on the heels of Xcel's decision to shut down two of the units at its Comanche Station south of Pueblo and replace them with wind and solar power.

The Platte River Power Authority, which serves Longmont, Fort Collins, Estes Park and Loveland, has committed to becoming 100-percent renewable power by 2030.

And Colorado Springs Utilities is also doubling its reliance on renewables as well.

Pueblo's council helped get that trend started on the Front Range by approving a resolution in February 2017 that the city would rely solely on renewable power by 2035.

At the time, it seemed like a "feel-good" vote but large utilities have turned toward renewable power in such a major way that it has been called nothing less than a seismic shift in the U.S. power industry.

As for Pueblo's relationship with Black Hills, council passed a resolution in 2017 saying it wanted to study ending its 10-year relationship with the state's other investor-owned utility.

If the city wants to end it's franchise agreement with the utility — a contract that essentially empowers the city to collect a $3 million annual fee from the utility — it needs to make that decision in 2019 or wait another five years.

The local grassroots group prodding the city hardest to change direction, Pueblo's Energy Future, has wanted any feasibility study to look at an array of options in getting free, or even least partially free, from relying on Black Hills.

Whether the feasibility study council will review does that, or whether it simply puts a price tag on acquiring Black Hills assets, hasn't been disclosed.

The local group hosted a series of public meetings this year to hear about initiatives in other cities and from utility experts on how Pueblo could chart a new course. A group member said last week that none of the organizations or business experts that came to Pueblo for those meetings were ever contacted by the city's consultant.

proper@chieftain.com