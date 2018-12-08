“Jingle Bells”, "Santa Clause is Coming to Town” and several other famous Christmas carols fill the air marking this time of year.

But perhaps no other sound reminds people more of Christmas than the chime of a Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell.

Since early last month, Salvation Army Pueblo Corps volunteers have stood at storefronts shaking little hand bells in an effort to get the community to help contribute to their cause.

According to the Salvation Army, the red kettle has been an American icon for 125 years. The buckets can be found outside thousands of other storefronts in small towns and big cities across the country. They’ve appeared in dozens of movies and even in the back of endzones of NFL football games. This season several players contributed to the giant red kettle after scoring a touchdown.

Capt. Marina Martinez with the Salvation Army in Pueblo, and her husband Capt. Jose Martinez, said the donations help with a variety of programs that the facility at the former Jefferson Elementary School offers.

To secure donations, Salvation Army is always looking for additional helpers.

“We need more volunteers,” Marina Martinez said.

“We have 14-15 spots for people to do the kettles at stores right now. With volunteers 100 percent of the donations would go back to the programs as opposed to if we have to pay people to help.”

Marina Martinez said the Pueblo community through the kettle drive supports the Salvation Army in Pueblo, which relocated to the former school building on the corner of Prairie and Thatcher avenues a year ago.

“The money from the kettles helps not only for Christmas, but throughout the year. We had a community dinner for Thanksgiving as well as homebound dinner which is taking food to those who could not leave home. We took food to 180 people,” Marina Martinez said.

Jose Martinez said there were 185 people at the Thanksgiving dinner.

On most days the 66-year-old Jefferson Elementary School looks calm and quiet from the outside, but the building is quite the contrary on the inside.

“When people start seeing what we are doing here, they start believing in it and start supporting us. When we moved to this building a lot of people thought that we were closed. We just moved,” Marina said with a laugh.

“People are surprised what we do here.”

The facility’s weekly schedule is a busy one.

Programs and services focus on providing assistance to families in need as well as licensed after-school program for our City’s youth. They provide a safe and reliable environment for students, enrichment and character development programs, homework help and tutoring, summer day camp and recreational sports.

The organization offers Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and a morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. The facility has a family day one Sunday a month.

Monday through Thursday there’s emergency food and clothes distribution from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Anyone can come in and apply for the emergency food. Also, at the same time, families can get clothes, coats, blankets or whatever they need,” Martina Martinez said.

The organization in Pueblo provides for an average of 170 families a month and that number is growing.

Salvation Army also assists families with utility and rental assistance when funding is available.

It no longer has shelter for the homeless. The program ended last year.

“We focus more now on helping families avoid being homelessness. We try to help people so they don’t become homeless. These programs can help,” Martina Martinez said.

The organization also helps with local wildland fires to help families and first responders. Staff and volunteers also visit nursing homes.

Care and Share helps with a cooking class.

“This helps families save money and they eat healthier. They also learn to cook at home,” Marina Martinez said.

The facility also has a chapel. On Wednesdays there is women’s ministry from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a bible study and prayer for everyone at 1 p.m.

A synthetic turf soccer field is used to support the facility’s after-school program. The open space also can be used to play or practice any sport.

The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program is in the works as well. This year the organization wants to give 800 needy families with kids toys for Christmas.

“We need a lot of toys and support from the community so that we are able to help these families,” Marina Martinez said.

“We also buy some of the toys.”

Families are interviewed to qualify for the program. Several were signing up for the program Tuesday.

The Salvation Army also provides back-to-school supplies and backpacks when school begins. There’s also a summer day camp.

“We also have an in house camp in Estes Park where the kids could spend a week. It’s a really good experience for kids,” Marina Martinez said.

Since both school districts in Pueblo County are on a four-day school week, the Salvation Army offers programs on Fridays. The gym is utilized for various sports including volleyball and basketball.

The organization also provides a Zumba class for ladies and soccer for men at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. There’s also dinner programs for kids ages 7-15. The “Say Club” — similar to Boys and Girls Scouts — is offered at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays where students can go on a variety of field trips.

“We are busy, buts it’s a lot of fun,” Jose Martinez said.

“When the kids come here, they don’t want to go home.”

For more information on programs, and to help volunteer, call 543-3656.