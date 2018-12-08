The La Junta Police Department issued an alert and a request for assistance Friday evening in their search for Patrick Vincent Olvera, who is wanted for attempted second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Authorities have reason to believe Olvera is in the Las Animas area, said Sgt. Alex Gillette of the Bent County Sheriff's Office. A call to the La Junta Police Department seeking more information was not returned Sunday.

Olvera, 40, is 5'7" tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his upper lip and nose and multiple tattoos, including one on his right hand.

A warrant for Olvera's arrest was issued Friday, based upon an affidavit submitted by La Junta police. The court has not released details of the affidavit filed in support of the warrant request.

Olvera has a lengthy record in El Paso, Teller and Otero counties, both as an adult and as a minor. His offenses have included the manufacture and possession of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, criminal impersonation and felony escape.

In Otero County, Olvera has been charged in various cases over the years for possession of meth, possession of alcohol by a minor, assault with intent to disfigure, retaliation against a victim or witness, and menacing with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement officials stress that Olvera should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Olvera, do not approach him, police warn. Instead, call the La Junta Police Department at 719-384-2525 or dial 911.

