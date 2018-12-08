In an effort to curb opioid use, Pueblo's two main hospitals have adopted a program that emphasizes alternative medications for patients' pain management rather than prescribing an opioid to mitigate pain as has been the typical practice for years.

The Alternative to Opioid Treatment program went live at Parkview Medical Center at the end of October, and it was implemented by St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center on Dec. 1. Centura Health, St. Mary-Corwin's affiliate, has implemented the program throughout 17 of its emergency departments, as well as urgent care centers and free-standing emergency clinics statewide on Dec. 1.

"Nationally the overprescribing of opioids has resulted in thousands of Americans being treated in emergency rooms each week for not using these medications as directed or intended. This is a national and local crisis as our communities are being overwhelmed by the impact of opioid use disorder and the deaths and illness that accompany this disease," said Mary Beth Savory, the Centura Health Opioid Coordinator, in a statement. "This program illustrates our commitment to finding solutions while providing whole person care to each community we serve."

Essentially, the program is one in which alternative medications are tried first, and opioids are prescribed to a patient secondarily only if warranted.

In 2017, the Colorado Hospital Association developed the ALTO program and did a pilot study on it, which resulted in a 36-percent reduction in opioid use in 10 Colorado emergency departments, according to Jaclyn Vaught, the director of quality and safety at Parkview.

The goal of the pilot study was to reduce opioid use in emergency departments by 15 percent, so that number was easily exceeded.

"Opioids have a number of risk factors. They can cause respiratory depression and can increase risk for addiction. There's a number of problems that come with opioids," Vaught said. "The study found that patients were still satisfied with their pain management. So they found an effective way to manage patient's pain without providing these opioids that have a number of risk factors.

"Since they had so much success, the CHA developed this program and project to put all of the elements together and they shared it with other hospitals. That's why you're seeing more hospitals like Parkview and Corwin embrace it."

Vaught said ALTO is focused to patients that come to an emergency room with migraines or other headaches; musculoskeletal pain; renal colic (such as a kidney stone someone comes in with); abdominal pain and any type of fracture or dislocation.

There are a number of different medication alternatives physicians can use for pain instead of opioids, Vaught said.

For example, Ketorolac, a short-term treatment of moderate to severe pain, can be used for migraines and renal colic patients. Dexamethasone, which is used to reduce swelling among other things, is another option in addition to Lidoderm patches and Tylenol and Ibuprofen.

Under the program opioids only are prescribed when warranted.

"There's certain cases where an opioid is necessary, but it's not the first option because we have other options that are successful," Vaught said.

Emergency room physicians at Parkview have embraced the concepts of the ALTO program even before it was formally implemented there, Vaught said.

Because the program is so new, there aren't any metrics available yet as to how much impact it has had on reducing opioid use at the hospitals.

But anecdotally, Vaught said physicians have had good results and that patients seem to be happy with the approach.

"I know some of our doctors, what they said is when we give a patient something like Ketorolac, they think the doctors are the best person in the world because their pain is gone," Vaught said. "Sometimes even in those cases those options are more effective than an opioid, so people seem to be very happy."

