In the mid 1990s, "New York Undercover," a hip-hop cop television series, was notable for including a "live" musical performance in each episode.

One such offering was a fantastic rendition of Stevie Wonder's seminal "My Cherie Amour" by a newcomer named Jon B.

A suave, charismatic crooner I totally expected to be the next big thing.

Around that same time, a sinuous and risque banger called "Pony," by the equally debonair Ginuwine, was practically inescapable. Like Jon B, I was convinced Ginuwine would become a household name.

And then after that, I never really heard much from either.

Until Friday.

With support from fellow 90s' hitmakers Surface, the still chic Ginuwine and Jon B resurfaced at the Jingle Jam, a four-hour spectacle produced by Front Row Entertainment that drew more than 800, mostly female boosters, to Memorial Hall.

Two hours before Surface opened the show around 10 p.m., no less than five warm-up acts, most presenting original music, cycled through the stage.

Never let it be said that Front Row Entertainment doesn't give ticket buyers more bombast for the buck.

No strangers to the charts, Surface — two swank cats, one a lead flute player, and both singing to backing tracks — tendered its softly romantic cream of the crop in fine fashion, with the No. 1 "The First Time," "Happy" and "Shower Me With Your Love" re-emerging as the conquerors of hearts.

In his trademark fade haircut, dark shades and shadow beard, Jon B, at age 44, remains as effortlessly cool as they come.

Emerging from the wings to enviable female acclaim, the California-born brown-eyed soul artist delivered — despite ongoing technical difficulties that resulted in a minor scolding of the sound man — a workmanlike and well received set.

Although on the cusp of 50, Ginuwine has, apparently, lost little of the sex appeal and magnetic charm that garnered him the title of "one of the sexiest men that walks planet Earth."

At least according to Urban Dictionary.

From the moment the spotlight found his still handsome face, Ginuwine, the father of nine children by the way, caused quite a stir, especially among the women of all ages converged at the front of the stage for as close a look, and in some instances touch, as possible.

From a musical standpoint, it turns out I had sold both Jon B and Ginuwine short. Through the years, I had heard plenty from both artists but just didn't realize it.

Although "My Cherie Amour" was, unfortunately, not on Jon B's set list, a host of instantly familiar tracks were.

Working with a live drummer and backing tracks, Jon B set the bar high with the groove-heavy "Don't Talk" before moving into the soulful ballads that have defined his career: "I Do," "Pretty Girl," "They Don't Know," "Can You Stand the Rain," and, most recognizably, the top 10 "Someone to Love," a collaboration with Babyface, and "Are U Still Down," another partnership, this one with the late, great Tupac.

Backed by two male singers and a DJ, Ginuwine's set was eclectic, to say the least.

After opening with two head-boppin' tunes well known to both the Memorial Hall contingent and R&B fans in general, "Hell Yeah" and "Same Ol' G," Ginuwine, much to the ladies' delight, went heavy on dim-the-lights lush ballads like "In Those Jeans," "Differences (My Whole Life Has Changed") and "Weekend Love," recorded together with Tyrese and Tank.

There was even a bit of H-Town's "Knockin' the Boots," an influential track in Ginuwine's career.

Interestingly enough, some of the songs were presented in their entirety, others introduced with just a snippet or a single line. Like Jon B, Ginuwine struggled against sound quality issues.

In addition to his beloved hits, Ginuwine gifted the more fortunate of his front-row admirers with, in no particular order, sweat-drenched towels, red roses and backstage passes.

The hot-and-heavy evening concluded at 12:15 a.m. the only logical way it could, with a perspiration- and testosterone-fueled "Pony," the Timbaland-produced classic that hasn't aged one bit in 20-plus years.

Just like Ginuwine and Jon B.

