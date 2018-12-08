The city hasn’t exactly covered itself in glory when it comes to dealing with the Pueblo animal shelter on the city’s North Side.

For 16 years, the problem of wild dogs and a filthy dog pound – which used to be the status quo here when the pound was located by the old stockyards near the confluence of the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek – had not been a problem.

But prior to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region running things, animal control/shelter was a huge problem. Terrible facility. Problems with the “dog catchers.” High euthanization rate. Animals killed before people had a chance to check at the shelter to see if their missing pet had surfaced.

It was an embarrassment for the entire community.

But when the city got out of the animal business and turned it over to professionals, the problems essentially went away.

Yes, some animals still were put down, but the 20 percent euthanasia rate was significantly better than the old days. And the facility has been clean and run professionally.

But that wasn’t good enough for the city and a loud, scary bunch of shelter opponents. The council even pushed through a rule that demands a 10 percent euthanasia rate, saying that if other communities can do it, we can, too.

Maybe we can. But also maybe, just maybe, we have a high population of dangerous, neglected dogs that have skewed and will skew any euthanasia rate.

But maybe, just maybe, the city overreacted when it became obsessed with the euthanization of a single dog, “Charlie,” whose death at the shelter became a cause celebre. An awful lot of people without any expertise insisted that the animal should not have put down. The experts at the shelter disagreed. But the city and the loud and even threatening anti-Humane Society group had a video of the dog’s behavior and therefore a belief that poor Charlies didn’t deserve to die.

Yes, threatening. As reported several times in your friendly neighborhood Pueblo Chieftain, the employees at the shelter have been harassed and threatened in the community numerous times. And the city did precious little to stop it. It was shameful that those tactics were used and just as shameful that they were tolerated.

Well, OK, loyal opposition. You have your animal shelter. You have your lofty goals.

But be advised: PAWS, which has run a wonderful no-kill shelter just off Pueblo Boulevard on Pueblo’s West Side and was selected this past week by the city and county to take over the shelter, will be dealing with some dangerous dogs with which they might not be familiar.

Maybe they’ll be better than the Humane Society at rehabbing such animals. Maybe they can get close to that 0 percent level. Maybe they have some dog whisperers who can work magic.

Maybe the North Side animal shelter will become Pueblo’s second no-kill shelter. If that happens, I’ll admit right here in this corner of the newspaper that I was wrong.

But let’s take a step back and think about how all of this came about. And let’s not kid ourselves: This was not a logical decision. It was an emotional one. People either hated or loved the Humane Society, and facts were not always the criteria upon which opinions were formed.

I love dogs and have had many. I would love to see PAWS succeed.

I just don’t like the way all of this came down and how the Humane Society was kicked to the curb after more than 15 years of mostly stellar service to this community. And the rating process that the city used? As Dr. Seuss would say, it “stink stank stunk.” In fact, the city was remiss in not redoing the evaluation process. The city should have found a way to extend the current contract for a month or two in order to get it right and take away the shadow of impropriety.

But city officials didn’t do that. Instead, one person on the screening committee torpedoed the Humane Society and apparently had a bias in doing so.

Well, OK. The game is afoot. The Charlie lovers have won.

I hope it works out for them. But it’s a gamble. We chased a sure thing out of town because of feelings and some of them irrational and even downright dangerous.

That’s seldom the best way to make decisions.

Steve Henson is The Pueblo Chieftain’s editor. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; on Twitter @SteveHensonME.