A $46 million 2019 budget adopted by the Pueblo West Metro District Board Friday calls for the hiring of the equivalent of eight new full-time employees.

The budget calls for the hiring of three additional firefighters if a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant is received as that grant will fund 75 percent of the cost for the positions during the first two years. Other employees to be hired will be a part-time excise tax specialist who will help the district keep up to date on overseeing the recreational marijuana industry.

In addition, the public works department will add two new employees, while the water and wastewater treatment programs will obtain two new full-time employees and convert one part-time position to full time.

Next year’s budget is up $2.3 million from this year’s $43.7 budget and calls for spending $14 million of the district’s $34 million in reserves.

“Although the revenues are not the same as expenditures, we do use reserves to balance the budget,” said Tammy Nordyke, director of finance.

“We like to use the reserves to cash fund capital improvement projects. So we will cash fund things such as water projects versus going into debt,” said Tammy Nordyke, director of finance.

The budget calls for more than $22 million in capital improvements including $4.3 million which is earmarked for the Wild Horse reuse water pipeline project and $6 million for the State Avenue sewer extension project. In addition other water system improvements, roadway improvements and stormwater drainage improvements are included on the capital improvement project list.

Nordyke informed the board that the excise tax fund “is getting sizeable and is at a little over $400,000. I think we can rely on $200,000 a year,” in recreational marrjuana tax revenues, Nordyke said.

Board member Matt Smith indicated he would like to see the excise tax funds go toward an aquatic center.

The board on Friday also set the district’s property tax mill levy at 20.23 mills which is the same rate has been since the early 1990s, said Harley Gifford, interim district manager.

