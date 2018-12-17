After many twists and turns along the way that saw two different plans falter, Pueblo's homeless population finally has a place to take refuge from the cold.

The temporary warming shelter at 901 W. Ninth St. that City Council approved funding for in late November opened on Saturday night.

There hasn't been a huge turnout so far. About 20-30 individuals showed up at the shelter overnight on Sunday, according to Kathy Cline, the executive director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, the organization contracted by the city to operate the shelter.

But Cline said as word gets out and the weather gets colder, she expects to see an uptick in the number of people who stay at the shelter.

"It takes awhile for the trust factor to build up," Cline said. "This is new to have security like this and so, they have to hear on the street that it's not bad at all.

"The first part of opening any shelter is they have to figure out what it's going to be like. Once you get a few people in here and word gets out on the street that it's OK, then things change ... And once we have a weather event, it's going to make a big difference."

The city contracted with TNT Security, who will have a presence onsite both when the shelter is in use from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily and also when it is unoccupied.

Toward the end of November, Council approved an emergency ordinance to allocate $250,000 for the use of the West Ninth building as a temporary homeless overnight warming shelter.

The money includes the city paying $6,000 a month through April 30 to lease the building, as well as costs for the Pueblo Rescue Mission to operate the shelter. The city will pay the Rescue Mission a total of $75,598. About $30,000 of that will be provided within 10 days and there will be three separate payments of $15,119 on the first of February, March and April.

Before the shelter opened, Cline said outreach was done in conjunction with the Pueblo Police Department in the neighborhood to quell any concerns residents may have.

"One officer and I as a team and other teams went out in a six-block radius of the area and gave out flyers explaining what a warming shelter is, how it works, the timing and it had all my contact information on it," Cline said. "They can contact me if there's an issue. The residents and businesses have been amazing. They all get it and know we have security and a police presence. We checked all the boxes to make it a good operation."

Before the plan to use the building on West Ninth as a temporary shelter was OK'd, council had approved $250,000 to purchase two large tents, heaters and portable toilets to serve as a temporary homeless shelter. The tents were going to be erected on the property of the vacant Pueblo Rescue Mission building on West Fourth Street. But, according to the city, logistical and insurance issues emerged that forced them to scrap that plan.

And before that, the city had to cancel a plan to use $450,000 to purchase a large three-story building as well as a smaller building nearby on the East Side that would have served as a permanent shelter when it was discovered that transforming the properties into residential spaces would cost a lot more than anticipated.

