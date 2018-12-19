The Fowler High School girls' basketball team hosted its first home tournament this past weekend at Grizzly Gym, and the Lady Grizzlies lost both of their games.

On Friday, Fowler was defeated by Limon 47-21.

The Lady Badgers led 9-3 at the end of the first quarter, 22-11 at halftime and 41-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Kaley Pieper was the Lady Grizzlies' top scorer with 7 points.

On Saturday, Fowler faced Colorado Springs Christian, which is ranked second in Class 3A, and the Lady Lions won 57-19.

Colorado Springs Christian took a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and it extended its lead to 36-8 at halftime and 55-15 at the end of the third quarter.

Individual statistics for the Colorado Springs Christian game were unavailable.

Fowler (1-4) will begin its Santa Fe League season with two games this week. On Friday, the Lady Grizzlies will travel to Rye and on Saturday, they will host John Mall.

