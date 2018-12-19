When Pueblo City Schools (D60) committed $4 million for electrical system upgrades at two of its 60-year-old institutions, a question quickly emerged: Why would you put that much into East and South high schools if the potential exists that one or both might be facing closure?

On Tuesday, a mobility-based answer was revealed.

Before 80 stakeholders and district officials seated inside the East High School auditorium, Jack Mousseau of MOA Architects revealed that the electrical systems to be installed in the two schools are in fact modular units called Bus Duct or Busway. Without hard-wiring into the buildings, these networks can be removed and installed in other facilities should the district decide to close and/or consolidate its high schools.

And with the four high schools operating at half capacity, and enrollment projected to drop significantly in the next five years, Mousseau said two could easily serve the district's needs.

As he had done previously at Centennial and Central high schools, Mousseau presented the findings of the master plan and facilities assessment commissioned by the district. The town hall forum also offered attendees the opportunity to ask questions, and provide input, as the district attempts to tackle the monumental challenge of addressing hundreds of millions in critical repairs and upgrades needed to keep its aging schools operational.

In addition to the $1.5 million recently committed to East for electrical upgrades, the district last year spent $1 million on electrical repairs at the school. As the investment is in a system rather than a 60-year-old building with a host of other issues, Mousseau said, "We consider it money well spent," rather than an instance of throwing good money after bad.

Offering a hypothetical worst-case scenario — the closing of East and construction of a new school in another location — Mousseau said the Bus Duct system "could come out of this building and go into either the new high school or another school in the district, and continue to function," with that same scenario applying to South.

"The installation costs we can't recoup," Mousseau continued, "but the equipment being placed in this building can serve us somewhere else in the district. The money is being very appropriately spent and utilized."

Bob Lawson, the district's executive director of facilities, said it's a matter of keeping school doors open, regardless of what the future holds.

"As we are working through all of this master plan, and what we're going to do with the district, we still have to maintain the buildings and keep them functioning until decisions are made," Lawson said.

Although Mousseau indicated that the district can easily get by with just two high schools, he clarified that he is neither advocating for, or recommending, closure and/or consolidation. Ultimately, that authority lies with the D60 board.

Mousseau did, however, offer a look at the underutilization of East.

"Our schools at the high school level are half empty today," Mousseau offered. "If you walked into this high school as a parent and looked at every room, I guarantee you would see something happening in every room and say, 'How can you say the school is 59 percent utilized? I see people using rooms everywhere.'

"But what you're starting to see in schools that have very low utilization rate is like water in a bowl with rocks in it: the water kind of spreads out. And that's what happens to people in a school with a very low utilization rate. Classrooms start to become office space and you start to get classes with 8 to 10 students."

In his presentation, Mousseau used East as a case study of the district's facilities crisis.

Built in 1959, East has nearly $98 million in high priority improvement costs. In addition to the electrical system at the end of its life, other major concerns are an absence of a fire sprinkler system and air conditioning, subsidence caused by ground water intrusion into the foundations and unstable load-bearing soil conditions.

From a power point slide: "With the age, overall condition and the failure of building components, East is fast approaching the point where we could be prevented from continuation of occupancy."

As MOA Architects begins finalizing a list of recommendations on how best to address the district-wide dilemma, it's almost a certainty that a multi-million dollar bond issue will top that inventory, with renovation of existing structures a high priority.

"The majority of the solutions within your district will be renovation-driven," Mousseau explained. "But at some point we do have to start replacing some of your inventory. You've got schools all the way from 113 years old to the majority between 50 and 60 years old. We're not advocating, nor can you afford to replace them all. You can't afford to probably replace more than two of them, quite honestly.

"So the fixes have to be a combination of things: new school or schools, renovation or upgrades, potentially consolidation of schools — taking two schools that are underutilized and putting them under one roof. That leads to that ugly word 'closures,' and starting to make the district more efficient."

Mousseau said that through utilization and consolidation, six district schools could potentially be closed, leading to a sizeable cost savings.

Early in the new year, it's anticipated that the remedial solutions recommended by MOA Architects will be the subject of a series of town hall forums.

