When the Pueblo Police Department is unable to respond to calls for service in a timely manner, sometimes the end result is a dangerous – and potentially violent – interaction between citizens.

Such was the case on Nov. 1.

Pueblo resident Arturo Rodriguez Jr. was loading his truck in preparation for a planned hunting trip just before noon, when he heard his neighbor across the street screaming his name.

“Art! Art!” Rodriguez heard the neighbor calling.

When he went to see what all the commotion was about, Rodriguez said he saw his neighbor, Tim Fresquez – with whom he’d previously had a casual, neighborly relationship – standing on the back porch of his home in the 2300 block of Crestwood Drive, holding a handgun.

“So I went around the fence and I saw him on the porch and I said, ‘What?’ Rodriguez recalled.

“And then he pointed the gun at me.”

Rodriguez said he always keeps his .40 Smith & Wesson inside of his truck, so when he saw Fresquez with the weapon, he immediately grabbed his own firearm.

“I grabbed it and said, ‘What are you doing?’, and he goes, ‘Have you ever thought of killing yourself?’”

Rodriguez said he then told Fresquez not to point his gun at him, and immediately realized Fresquez, a former Marine, was experiencing some kind of extreme mental distress, which Rodriguez believes may have been caused by domestic issues combined with what he speculated may be post-traumatic stress.

“I felt terrible for the guy,” Rodriguez said.

“So I call the police and I tell them immediately, ‘This gentleman is pointing a gun at me. He’s putting it toward his head. He’s suicidal. You need to get over here immediately.’”

Rodriguez said police dispatch informed him they would be sending an officer and instructed him to call them back should the situation escalated further.

He said Fresquez then went back inside of his home, at which point he resumed loading his trailer for his hunting trip.

Shortly after, he once again heard his neighbor calling for him, “Art! Art! Art!”

“And I look and he has an AR-15 (rifle) and it goes boom! boom! boom! boom!," Rodriguez said.

“He started shooting at us. Then he started shooting it in the air.”

Because of Fresquez’s military experience, Rodriguez said he believed that had the veteran actually been trying to shoot and kill him with the rifle, he would have, and speculated Fresquez intentionally fired the weapon above his head so as to not hit him.

He once again called police to tell them the situation had escalated and that shots had been fired, at which point he was informed officers were mobilizing and were on their way.

Outside, Rodriguez heard Fresquez calling his name once more, so he approached Fresquez’s fence with his firearm in-hand.

“He’s like, ‘Art, help me. Help me.’ And you know, I’m freaked out. I felt terrible for the guy but I said 'Don’t point that f------ gun at me again or I’ll shoot you.'

“So I walked up to the fence and I said, ‘Dude, give me your guns. Something is going terrible,’” Rodriguez recalled.

“And he said, ‘Call the cops. I’m going to have a shootout with them. I want them to kill me. I want to die.’”

With his gun pointed at his neighbor of three years, Rodriguez said Fresquez told him, “Kill me, Art. Kill me, please.”

Fresquez then apologized and submitted to Rodriguez’s request, throwing his AR-15 and handgun over the fence.

Rodriguez and a friend who’d been helping him load his truck retrieved the weapons and emptied the chamber and clip of each gun before again calling police.

“And I’m like, 'You need to get over here. And they said ‘We’re on our way, we’re coming.’”

Family members of Fresquez then arrived at the home and tried to calm him down and subdue him as he exhibited wild and erratic behavior in the front yard of his home.

“So I’m still waiting for the cops and I’m thinking, ‘Hurry up, hurry up! What the f--- are you doing?’

Police finally arrived and detained Fresquez after a brief struggle and Fresquez was charged with felony menacing, reckless endangerment, prohibited use of a firearm and resisting arrest.

He has a plea and sentencing hearing in Pueblo County District Court on Jan. 2.

When officers arrived, Rodriguez said he asked one of them why it had taken so long to get there, to which the officer replied he’d been called to the North Side scene off of U.S. 50 West from all the way on the South Side.

Although it may have felt like hours had passed during the frightening situation, only 33 minutes actually went by from the time of Rodriguez’s first call to the time officers contacted Fresquez.

To Rodriguez, it felt considerably longer.

The Pueblo Police Department corroborated most of the major elements of Rodriguez’s account, with one caveat being that Pueblo PD said Rodriguez did not mention Fresquez pointing his firearm at him during his first call to police at 12:07 p.m., while Rodriguez maintains that he did.

Pueblo PD Capt. Kenny Rider said that the call was first dispatched at 12:20 p.m., and that when the next call by Rodriguez came in at 12:21 p.m. indicating shots had been fired, the call was likely reclassified a Priority 1 – the highest priority – and additional units were dispatched immediately.

Rider said officers actually arrived on scene at 12:33 p.m. – which would be a 12-minute response time from the time the call was classified a priority 1 – but likely took a tactical response to ensure their safety that resulted in them not contacting the suspect for an additional 7 minutes.

A 12-minute response time would be right on par with Pueblo PD’s 2018 average response time of 11 minutes and 51 seconds to Priority 1 calls, but would fall well short of Police Chief Troy Davenport’s stated goal to get Priority 1 responses to under 10 minutes.

Rodriguez, whose son is a police officer out of state, is an ardent supporter of law enforcement and he noted that despite his frustration at the way his call was handled on Nov. 1, he understands that police responses are an issue that are oftentimes outside of the police department’s control.

“I understand they’re understaffed and underpaid. I’m not against the police at all and their response times are probably because they don’t have enough guys. So I’m not against them at all. But I shouldn’t have had to do their job,” Rodriguez said.

