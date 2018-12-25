Alcohol is being cited as a cause of a Christmas Day two-car accident at Fourth and Court streets.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to information provided by the police department, Fabian Killsree, 39, of Denver, was traveling in the wrong direction when his vehicle was struck by another. The driver of that automobile was transported to a local hospital with injuries, possibly of a serious nature.

Killsree, who is suspected of driving under the influence, was likewise taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Arson fire

A fire that originated in a homeless camp was extinguished by Pueblo firefighters Monday.

In the early morning hours, an officer observed smoke in the area of the East Fourth Street and Chester Avenue. Upon closer inspection, it was determined that the smoke was coming from under the west side of the East Fourth Street Bridge. Under the bridge, a homeless camp was uncovered.

Arrests

Christopher S. Betz, 39, of Greeley, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft ($20,000-$100,000) and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Rochelle L. Charest-Garver, 34, of Wasatch Drive, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bail information was not immediately available.

Devin Ryan Marolf, 25, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and the unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He also had a felony warrant and was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Melissa F. Bustillos, 32, of the 600 block of E. B St., was arrested Monday on suspicion of vehicular eluding and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Carl R. Jenkins, 39, of Colorado City, was arrested Monday on suspicion of menacing and kidnapping-seize/carry victim. He was booked into jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Kelly D. James, 28, of the 1200 block of Brown Ave., was arrested Monday on a warrant for second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, with a felony count of theft an additional charge. Bail was set at $5,000.

Michaela L. Montoya, 24, of the 4000 block of North Drive, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Entania R. Romero, 22, of the 2500 block of Taylor Lane, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony criminal mischief and second degree assault. She posted $2,000 bail and was released from jail.

