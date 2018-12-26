For at least another two or so weeks, there will be no new information released related to the Dec. 13 three-car automobile accident west of Trinidad that resulted in the death of a sheriff's office deputy and a mother and her son.

So notes Colorado State Patrol Capt. Brian Lyons of Troop 2D, which encompasses Pueblo, Las Animas — where the accident took place — and Huerfano counties.

On Wednesday, Lyons confirmed that the accident that claimed the lives of Las Animas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Matt Moreno, Trinidad resident Taelor Roybal and her son Ezekiel Valdez — and injured two deputies — remains under investigation by the state patrol.

"There is no crash report available," Lyons said. "We hope to have the majority of our case put together and have something to release within the next couple weeks."

Lyons said it's not unusual for an investigation into a fatal accident, especially one involving multiple vehicles and fatalities, to extend over a period of time.

"We're treating this just like we would any Critical Incident Team investigation here in Pueblo County," Lyons added.

Sgt. Blake White, who works in the patrol's public affairs division, offered further insight into the investigation via email.

"We are still completing some portions of the report and we plan on releasing all the relevant information as soon as we are able," Blake wrote. "Obviously, we have to go through a few steps in order to get this report out and ensure its accuracy prior to release.

"It is important for everyone involved in the case that we do our part to ensure we have completed a thorough and accurate investigation."

Although there exists a state statute calling for the release of an accident report within a certain time frame, that statue does not apply to an accident inquiry.



"These investigations are never truly standard so there isn't a standard time frame these fall into," White continued. "As far as statute goes, the time frame relates to when the investigation is complete. The legal requirement for the time frame begins at the conclusion of the investigation, which can take from hours to months depending on the crash.

"I know the community there and throughout the state is anxiously waiting the details on the crash and again, we are trying to get them out as soon as possible."

Las Animas County Coroner Junie Verquer said Wednesday he has not yet seen autopsy reports nor toxicology tests on the three victims, noting that at a minimum, it takes 60 days for such information to be returned to officials.

The initial information released by the state patrol indicates that the accident occurred on Colorado 12 near Valdez, about 20 miles west of Trinidad. In separate vehicles, the deputies were responding to a possible domestic disturbance in progress at the time.

Moreno was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, with fellow deputy Kenny Lopez as a passenger. Traveling in a 2013 Ford SUV was Deputy Trent Gomez.

Traveling in the opposite direction was Roybal, in a 2003 Chevy sedan, with her 1-year-old son as a passenger.

jpompia@chieftain.com