A Christmas tree is one of those things

Like popcorn balls or angel wings

That children make in the snow.



Things with beauty unsurpassed

That touch our lives but never last

More than a week or so.



It shines from every living room

Like someone in a bright costume

That’s happy to see you drop by.



And in a world that never slows down

To see their lights all over town

Warms you up inside.



And it’s nice to get to know one well

To know each tinsel and jingle bell

That often as not don’t ring.



I can stare at the lights and never stop

Look back at the angel on top

And imagine he can sing.



Even the scraggliest Christmas tree

Seems to have some dignity

Guarding the gifts below.



But all the ones I’ve seen up close

Seem to be smiling and acting the host

To all who say hello.



Sometimes I think, if I were a tree

The most that I could hope to be

Is one of those wonderful pines.



That gets to spend a week with friends

When even a grown-up kid pretends

That all the world is fine.