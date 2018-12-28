GREELEY - The Colorado Farm Show will award eleven graduating high school seniors a total of $23,000 to help with their higher education goals and expenses. Not to mention, two $1500 Secondary Scholarships will also be awarded to recipients as they continue the next year at their respective colleges.



The Colorado Farm Show Board would like to wish all recipients Good Luck in their future educational paths, including:



$4000 Rolling Scholarship Recipients



· Kaylee Camblin, Holyoke, CO attends Holyoke High School



· Kinlie Lewis, Iliff, CO attends Caliche Junior/Senior High School



$2000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship Recipients



· Ashlyn Ochsner, Kersey, CO attends Platte Valley High School



· Darci Wintermote, Walden, CO attends North Park High School



· Brandon Kerbs, Gill, CO attends Platte Valley High School



· Jordan Kendrick, Ft Morgan, CO attends Brush High School



· Devin Littlefield, Stoneham, CO attends Prairie High School



· Kirsten Wood, Weldona, CO attends Weldon Valley High School



$1500 Secondary Scholarship Recipients



· Morgan Miller, Hotchkiss High School graduate and a Freshman at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, majoring in Agricultural Communications.



· Brittany Fetzer, Haxtun High School graduate and a Sophomore at Colorado State University majoring in Animal Science - Pre-Veterinary Medicine.



$1000 Friend of the Show Scholarship Recipients



· Amy Pollart, Snyder, CO attends Prairie High School



· Tessa Nally, Johnstown, CO attends Roosevelt High School



· Jaden Long, Windsor, CO attends Windsor High School



$1500 Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarships



· No Applicants this year



The 2019 Colorado Farm Show Scholarships will be awarded at a banquet in their honor on Wednesday January 30th, 2019 in the Events Center at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley CO. This brings the total scholarship dollars awarded by the Colorado Farm Show to $233,000.



More about the 2019 Colorado Farm Show



The 55th annual Colorado Farm Show will feature close to 300 ag-related exhibitors. It will draw in more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region who are interested in learning more about ag products, services, and machinery. There are tons of educational breakout sessions over the 3-day show, topics of which include:



Beef, Equine, Dairy, Sheep, Colorado Produce, Colorado Agriculture Education Days, Ag Spotlight, Ag Outlook, Colorado Weather Report, Climate Smart Ag, Partners in Ag & many more…



There is no admission fee to attend, simply a $5 parking fee, which includes complimentary shuttle service from your car to the front door, and it goes towards funding of the annual CFS Scholarships too. There is no limit on how many people you can load in your car, truck, semi or tractor for that matter…So, we hope YOU are making plans to attend each and every day!



To see a complete schedule and view the online brochure for the 55th Colorado Farm Show, Jan 29-31, 2019, please visit www.coloradofarmshow.com.



Special thanks to John Elway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram for supplying the Colorado Farm Show Board members with Dodge Ram Trucks to utilize during the show and one to use year-round, to help promote the 55th Anniversary Colorado Farm Show.