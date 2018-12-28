Colorado Gov.-elect Jared Polis recently announced several cabinet appointments, including naming Kate Greenberg to serve as Commissioner of Agriculture.

Greenberg is the Western Program Director for the National Young Farmers Coalition. She's been with NYFC since 2013. In that position, she organizes young farmers and ranchers across the West, advocates for supportive policy, and promotes land, water, and climate stewardship.

Greenberg graduated from Whitman College in 2009 with a degree in Environmental Studies-Humanities. Prior to joining NYFC, she farmed around the West; canoe guided in her home state of Minnesota; and managed Western environmental policy field programs through Whitman College. She later moved to northern Mexico to work on restoration of the Colorado River Delta in the years leading up to the historic bilateral pulse flow agreement.

In 2016, she was honored by Western Resource Advocates with the Emerging Leader in Conservation Award. She is a producer of a couple of short films for NYFC, Resilient and Conservation Generation. In addition, Greenberg co-founded a network called Wild Streak, which promotes all-female backcountry adventures. She currently serves as the chair of the board for the Santa Fe-based Quivira Coalition, a conservation-ranching organization. Most recently, she was based in Durango, Colo.

In addition, Governor-elect Polis also named former U.S. Rep. Betsy Markey to lead the Office of Economic Development and Trade. Markey represented eastern Colorado's 4th Congressional District from 2009 to 2011. After she lost to Republican Cory Gardner, who later became a U.S. Senator, Markey founded the Northern Colorado Democratic Business Coalition.

Former Boulder Mayor Will Toorwill lead the Colorado Energy Office. Toor is currently a senior staff member at the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project working on clean energy across six southwestern states. Toor has served on the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission, Governors Climate Action Panel and Boulder County Consortium of Cities Energy Strategy Taskforce.



Former state lawmaker Angie Paccione has been tapped to lead the Department of Higher Education.