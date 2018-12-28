KIT CARSON, Colo. – Dec. 10, 2018. The Colorado Conservation Tillage Association has announced that Colin Seis, Dr. Jennifer Moore-Kucera, and Rick & Alec Horton will be featured as keynote speakers for the 2019 High Plains No-Till Conference on Feb. 5-6 at the Community and Education Center in Burlington, Colorado.



At the forefront of the event, Colin Seis is the owner of Winona, a 2,000 acre property in South Eastern Australia that runs merino sheep and produces oats, wheat, and cereal rye using the “pasture cropping” method developed by Seis over 25 years ago. “Pasture cropping” is a form of perennial cover cropping where annual crops are zero-till sown directly into perennial grassland. Seis has been awarded several conservation and environmental awards and was suggested by the Melbourne Weekly Times as one of the top 6 most influential farmers of the world.



The second keynote for the High Plains No-Till Conference will be Dr. Jennifer Moore-Kucera. Having served as the West Region Team Leader with the Soil Health Division in the USDA-NRCS, Moore-Kucera has overseen the development and implementation of science-based, effective, and economically viable soil health management systems in 13 western states and the Pacific Islands. She believes that viewing soils as a biologically diverse and active ecosystem is key to creating sustainable farms, ranches, and forests.



Rick & Alec Horton from Horton Seed Services, will also appear in Burlington as keynotes this February. Recently recognized as winners of the National Wheat Yield Contest in the Irrigated Division, the Hortons will be discussing all the critical steps and components that have helped make wheat profitable on their farm.



The two-day event will also include more than 25 speakers from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New Mexico, and Texas covering a variety of topics specific to the High Plains region.



“We’re all about building the soil and trying to make it better for the next generation,” said CCTA President Michael Thompson. “I think this year’s speakers will have a lot to offer in the way of new ideas and new things we can be implementing on our farms.”



Registration and a detailed list of sessions is available at www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.



About CCTA

CCTA is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the conservation and no-till farmers of the High Plains. The group facilitates the exchange of ideas to preserve agricultural soil and water resources for generations by providing a system which drastically reduces soil erosion, conserves soil moisture, and builds organic matter.