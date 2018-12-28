Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared a disaster emergency because of a propane shortage that could leave 33,000 customers, most being in rural areas, without enough fuel in the midst of winter.



Hickenlooper's declaration, issued Tuesday, temporarily relaxes restrictions on how many hours propane truck drivers are allowed to work. The order says rules that prohibit ill or fatigued drivers from working are still in effect.



State officials blame the shortage on production problems at Colorado propane facilities. Suppliers have begun to bring in propane from out of state, requiring longer trips for delivery drivers.



Russell Freeman, the owner of Edison Propane in eastern El Paso County, believes this isn't an energy shortage, but a distribution problem.



"The propane problem in Colorado is really a distribution problem. The nation has plenty but getting it into Colorado is the problem. ConocoPhillips closed the distribution center in La Junta several years ago. Now it all has to be trucked in," explains Freeman. "The railroad is not timely enough as the industry does not have enough storage capacity compared to the usage, especially when it gets cold. So we don’t have a propane shortage per-say but a pretty bad distribution issue. Most the gas comes from Kansas and Texas."



Officials say expected cold weather will make the shortage worse. Freeman advises his customers and propane users to keep their tanks on the top side of half.