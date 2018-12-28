New interpretations of meat and more interest in experimenting with plant-based and grain-based foods are among the hot trends in the food industry, according to end-of-year lists compiled by several leading businesses and research organizations.

Livestock organizations have spent the past year monitoring the development of inspection and regulatory protocols for emerging cell-cultured and plant-based protein alternatives, often weighing in on the need for USDA to share oversight with the less rigorous Food and Drug Administration. The topic of alternative meat is an uneasy one for livestock producers, especially since even the leading meat processing companies have begun investing in non-meat alternatives.

Whole Foods Market uses the term, "faux meat," to describe plant-based jerkies, pork rinds and bacon snacks that it expects to become more popular in the year ahead. The store chain predicts mushrooms will be a key source of savory umami flavor and meat-like texture as food companies seek to mimic the eating pleasure of real meat.

Tyson Foods, which bills itself as the largest food company in the U.S., also predicts the food industry will continue to "add more proteins in more forms."

One increasingly buzzed-about alternative source of protein: insects.

According to Oklahoma State University's Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center, chefs looking to incorporate protein in dishes while minimizing food costs are helping to drive the trend.

"Insects are crawling to the top of the popularity list as a sensible choice for a protein substitute," writes Tori Lock, a communications graduate assistant who published the center's top 10 trend list. "Low in fat and rich in protein, insect powders can be used to enhance your favorite cocktails, and cricket powder can be used to make breads and pastries."

While the center gives a nod to innovation in meat-cutting by highlighting recent inventions like the Vegas Strip Steak, the merlot cut and the bavette, it also acknowledges the rise of environmentally sustainable meat and protein alternatives and more tech-driven food companies bringing meaty qualities to planted-based foods.

Whole Foods did note that fats are making a comeback. Favored options on the list included grass-fed ghee butter, coconut oil, coffee-and-butter beverage shots and other alternatives higher in protein when compared to traditional fats.

While there could be clouds on the horizon for livestock producers, the grain industry is poised for continued growth as a source of main dishes, snacks and smoothies, if the trend lists hold true.

Over the past year, Ardent Mills, North America's largest flour miller, based in Denver, launched a new business unit, The Annex by Ardent Mills, dedicated to the development of specialty, alternative and heritage grains.

At the National Restaurant Association's industry-wide trade show in May, Ardent Mills showcased several new dishes that featured whole grains, crisped grains and "individually quick frozen" grains, according to a recent press release from the company.

"IQF grains have a nice chewy texture, which makes them work in unexpected places," said Chef Jason Gronlund, technical sales manager of foodservice for The Annex. As one example, he described creating a Boulder County "caviar" using ancient and heirloom grains as a new take on classic bean-based "cowboy caviar." The unique grains the Annex used included purple barley, White Sonora heirloom wheat berries and the ancient grain spelt.

Also at the NRA show, Chef Joel Thompson, Ardent Mills' corporate research and development chef, showed off a "Great Grains Falafel," which featured the previously mentioned ingredients along with Great Plains quinoa, combined with coriander, toasted cumin, mustard seed, curry and lemon.

"Grains create a crisp exterior and moist center for great fried snacks," Thompson noted.

Other items Ardent Mills has been working on include quick and convenient "grain bowls" that range from a breakfast version topped with dried fruit and nuts to a main-dish entree loaded with Korean barbecue or fajita-style chicken.

Convenience will continue to be an important factor driving the food industry in the next year, according to the food processing experts at OSU.

"Subscription boxes filled with fresh produce are already popping up at the doors of busy consumers across the nation," Lock writes. "New technologies will continue to develop in 2019. These systems will allow consumers to order delivery or subscription services without even touching a button; all they will have to do is talk into their voice activated mobile devices to order every item on their grocery list, saving time and money."

Fitting in with the time-saving trend, super powders will also take on an increasing role in many diets, Lock predicts, writing that "maca root, cocoa and turmeric power, among other herbs and roots, are being pursued for their healthy properties and flavors." These items are often incorporated into nutrition bars or smoothies for ease and convenience.

Ardent Mills also noted that trend, touting proprietary and identity-preserved high-fiber barley that can "transform a smoothie from a treat into a delicious, fiber-packed snack or meal replacement."

At soil health meetings across the region, experts like biologist Anne Bikle, who is on the faculty at the University of Washington, have drawn a connection between the importance of feeding the soil and the need to feed the human microbiome. Both require micronutrients that by some accounts are becoming increasingly scarce in modern Western society, according to work that she and others are doing to better understand what she calls "the hidden half of nature."

"Gut-healthy options" is one of the biggest trends OSU's food processing center highlighted on its year-end list.

"Studies by medical professionals show a healthy gut is the key to overall wellness, and, more than ever before, consumers are seeking foods that support self-care and healthy immune systems," Lock writes.

Products rich in probiotics is one answer more consumers are turning to, she added. Yogurt and kombucha fall into that category.

Whole Foods Market notes the addition of probiotics is becoming increasingly common in pantry staples such as granola and nut butters too.

"Back in 2017, our experts predicted the naturally occurring probiotics in fermented foods, like kimchi and 'pickled everything' would blow up the food world," Whole Foods said in a press release. "In 2019, expect even more innovative probiotic integrations in food, and not just in the supplement or refrigerated aisles."

OSU's list also notes a push toward less sugar and more flavor, with increasing interest in alternative sweetners such as naturally sweetened fruit and root or vegetable derivatives such as honey, stevia, coconut sugar, agave syrup, corn syrup, rice syrup and birch sap.

According to the Kroger grocery chain, which also published a list of top food trends, 47 percent of consumers are currently seeking to minimize their sugar intake.

To boost flavor, OSU predicts the food industry will continue to seek out unique regionalized food favorites, backed by unique cultures and traditions, as a way to add novelty to food offerings. Examples include Kansas City-style barbecue or Southern Appalachian pimento cheese, Lock said.

Other trends OSU noted include reducing food waste by finding creative uses for food scraps and reducing packaging; and food chain transparency, another trend cited by both Tyson Foods and Ardent Mills.

More product offerings derived from hemp and seaweed were additional items that made the Whole Foods trend list.

The company also noted that consumers still want food with story, but the focus is moving beyond environmental and animal welfare considerations to be more people-focused. It gave the example of Greyston Bakery, based in New York City, which practices an open hiring model to achieve a workplace of "radical inclusion" that welcomes those who have faced barriers to employment in the past.