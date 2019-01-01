John William Haberman (Bill, J.W.), 81, of La Junta, Colorado, passed away, Sunday, December 30, 2018. Bill was born on August 20, 1937, to John Karl Haberman and Katherine Lucille Abell in La Junta, Colorado. Bill was the proud older brother to Karl (Butch) Haberman and Kay Richards (Haberman). Bill was a proud graduate from La Junta High School in 1956.

In 1956, Bill (Known as J.W.) began his lifetime career in the railroad, becoming a Locomotive Engineer, which was something he truly loved. He was employed for the railroad for 43 years until his retirement in 1999. Apart from driving trains and collecting turtles, Bill loved spending time with his family and friends more than anything else. Bill enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors, where everyone knew him as a natural explorer whenever he had the time. Bill had a secret philanthropic side, as well. He spent most of his years supporting La Junta Tiger sports and volunteering at community events where everyone grew accustomed to his welcoming smile and his encouraging words. He drove for Meals on Wheels and received the Sunshine Award for his ever-giving efforts of residents in his community.

Bill is survived by the love of his life and wife of 58 years, M. Francie Haberman; daughter Catherine Nyman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sons, John (Cindy) Haberman of La Junta, Colorado; Dan (Debbie) Haberman of Pueblo, Colorado; and David Haberman of La Junta, Colorado; grandchildren, Jared (Shannon) Haberman, Renea (Scott) Bond, Nolan (Sabrina) Powers, Mark (Michelle) Haberman, Amber (Jacob) Velasquez, Kristie Haberman; great- grandchildren, Marissa & Jaelynne Haberman, Hunter & Taylor Bond, Lily Haberman, Kayden & Kimber Powers, Raleigh Velasquez. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, John Karl & Kathyrn Lucille Haberman.

Bill was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend to everyone he encountered.

Husband, Brother, Uncle, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Friend...You will be missed….

A celebration of life graveside service will be held Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in La Junta, Colorado, with Father Bob Haberman and Father Henry Wertin officiating. A Devotional Mass to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Catholic Church, officiated by Father Bob Haberman and Father Henry Wertin.

Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation in Bill’s name to a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made at PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.