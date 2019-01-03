The Pueblo Creative Corridor’s First Friday Art Walk festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Jan. 4. Visit more than 35 art galleries, restaurants and businesses throughout the Creative Corridor. First Friday Art Walk activities are free.

Pueblo’s First Friday Art Walk features more than paintings, photography, fiber arts, sculpture, glass and pottery. Many of the Creative Corridor’s art galleries and shops have special demonstrations of live art activities. There will be newly hung shows, refreshments, live music and entertainment. More information can be found at PuebloArts.org or follow on www.facebook.com/PuebloArts.

For information on the Pueblo Creative Corridor, call 719-242-6652 or find at www.facebook.com/PuebloCreativeCorridor.

The sponsors for the 2018 First Friday Art Walk are: Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Legacy Bank, Pueblo Events, Pueblo Arts Alliance, Colorado Creative Industries, and National Endowment for the Arts. Pueblo Arts Alliance’s mission is to promote and collaborate in the development of the arts economy in Pueblo. As administrator of the Pueblo Creative Corridor, a Colorado Certified Creative District, the Arts Alliance is supported by Colorado Creative Industries.

Union Avenue Historic District

Steel City Art Works, 216 S. Union Ave. — Opening Reception of "Raise a Glass," featuring all glass artists. Glass art includes kaleidoscopes, fused and stained glass, plates, magnets, clocks, and a variety of beaded and wrapped glass jewelry. Featured artists are Kathy Chavez, Marcia Foky, Jay Hollingsworth, Colleen Kuckelman, Jil Moring, Kaley Rose, Julia Ruguer and Sandra Taylor.

John Deaux Art Gallery and Turf Exchange Visual Arts Center, 221 S. Union Ave. — As you view new works by the gallery artists, enjoy live music by Tom Boyd performing downstairs and Nuthatch Pants performing upstairs.

Main Street District

TickTock Pueblo, 315 N. Santa Fe Ave.— Join TickTock Pueblo from 5 to 8 p.m. for live music during the First Friday event, free to any guests during the Art Walk.

Beyond the Creative Corridor

Blo Back Gallery, 131 Spring St.— Opening Reception for Jhonn Paschak from 6 to 9 p.m. Paint as an illusory substance, what you see clearly others may not. Remember Rorschach tests, Jhonn’s work is similar, but a lot more colorful. He owns this process. Show opens Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 28.

