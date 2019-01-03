The La Junta Police Department and Otero County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Leo J. Mills.

Mills is wanted for felony menacing, vehicular eluding, second degree burglary, identity theft, theft, violation of a protection order, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, failure to comply with probation and multiple other warrants.

Mills, 37, is white, 6'1" tall and 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials warn that Mills should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. Instead, call the OCSO at 384-5941, the LJPD at 384-2525 or 911.