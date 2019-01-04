Fowler Roping Club members and their families gathered at the Cottonwood Links Golf Course in Fowler on December 23rd for year-end awards. Due to lack of rain and grass, a spring series wasn’t held, but the fall series was well attended.



Winners of the 2018 Fall Series are as follows:



Kids Division- tie for first Edie Mae Uratani and Emma Pharr. 2nd Wacey Pennington, 3rd Paisley Pennington.

J1 Division: 1st: Dallie Uratani

2nd: Wyatt Olson

3rd tie: Lane Hicks and Mattie Lambert

Junior Division: 1st: Rylee Lambert

2nd: Chanlee Pennington

3rd: Emma Carter



First place winners will receive beautiful custom made buckles by Tres Rios of Llano, Texas. Second and third place winners received a cash award.



The winners of the roping series were: Header – Teresa Walz, Heeler – Brett Lambert and the Lyle Adams Memorial Award winner was Dave Carlile. These individuals will also receive Tres Rios buckles.



In addition to the 2018 awards, winners were officially recognized from the 2017 Spring and Fall series.



Spring 2017 Winners:



1st: Allie Martin

2nd: Weston Sumpter

3rd: Edie Uratani



8 & Under

1st: Jaslynn Bates

2nd: Dallie Uratani

3rd: Dax Books



9-13 Division:

1st: Jordan Bates

2nd: Emma Carter

3rd: Hannah Carter



Roping Winners

Header: Dub Martin

Heeler: John Jenkins



Fall 2017 Winners:



1st: Edie Uratani



8 & Under

1st: Jaslynn Bates

2nd: Wacey Pennington



9-13 Division

1st: Jordan Bates

2nd: Emma Carter

3rd: Taylor Osborne

14-18 Division

1st: Chanlee Pennington



Roping Winners

Header: Holly Ricken

Heeler: Cody Adams

Lyle Adams Memorial: Dave Carlile