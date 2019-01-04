It's become a buzz phrase of American politics — "Elections have consequences."

The Colorado Legislature gets down to business on Monday and the Democratic surge that won so many offices on Nov. 6 will start to make its power felt as Democrats use their new majorities in the House, Senate and governor's office to write new laws.

After years of having a Republican majority in the Senate, GOP lawmakers will largely be on the sidelines this year, trying to influence policy and legislation but without any real way to block Democratic bills and initiatives.

Democratic leaders were diplomatic this week, saying bipartisanship would be welcome, but Democrats know they now run the State Capitol.

New House Speaker KC Becker, from Boulder, put it this way to a radio reporter, " If we can get bipartisan support on any legislation, we would welcome that, but it's not going to stop us from enacting good policy."

After the new senators were sworn in Friday, new Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, said he was not looking for a partisan struggle this session, but for results.

"Coloradans did not elect us to engage in gamesmanship; they elected us to find solutions," he said.

And lawmakers still haven't heard Gov.-elect Jared Polis' agenda for the new session. He will be sworn in Tuesday and unveil his plans in a speech to both chambers at 11 a.m. Thursday.

No one had a more ambitious campaign agenda than Polis, the Boulder Democrat who campaigned on creating health care for all, free kindergarten, and investing in roads and infrastructure.

Here's some of the issues that lawmakers are likely to be facing in the session:

• Oil and gas regulations. State voters turned down a ballot question in November that would have dramatically increased the buffer zone between gas-producing wells and homes, waterways and such to 2,500 feet.

There was a bipartisan coalition of opposition that included both Polis and GOP candidate Walker Stapleton that said that was too restrictive and would cripple the booming natural gas industry.

Even so, environmental groups will want some action from Polis and Democrats to establish a bigger buffer than the current 500-foot limit.

• Republican efforts to arm school teachers last year ran into strong opposition from gun-control groups including Moms Demand Action. What kind of measures those groups might want this year are likely to include a "red flag" bill that would give police the authority to temporarily confiscate a person's guns if they were having a mental health problem. Becker told reporters this week she expected the House to pass such a bill.

• Democrats are likely to pass a family-leave law this session that would create funding to let people take as much as 12 weeks leave for family issues, such as a child's birth or a serious illness in the family.

• There will be a procession of health-care measures. Two Democrats want to create a state-supported health insurance plan as an option for the public. And for his part, Polis wants Colorado to import prescription drugs from Canada, where they are priced much lower than in the U.S.

• And voters turned down two measures last November to provide billions for road and bridge improvements. The new Democratic majority means that party is in a position to make a decision about how to attack the long list of transportation needs around the state and how to pay for it.

And they have to be pleased that early economic forecasts indicate they could have a $1 billion surplus in state revenue to help pay for their final work when they recess in May.

