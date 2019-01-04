

IT’S NEVER EASY TO:



1. Trim the hind feet of a short horse



2. Change a split rim tire



3. Patch an aluminum stock tank



4. Get the cockleburs out of your dog’s coat



5. Buy your spouse somethin’ they’d really like for Christmas



6. Get the lawn mower goin’ every spring



7. Round up a loose cow on the highway



8. Comfort a sick child



9. Start a cantankerous chain saw



10. Diagnose a horse lameness



11. Treat mastitis



12. Find the calf with the bloody stool



13. Start a Ford pickup in the winter



14. Pack out an elk



15. Rope five in a row



16. Find a parking space at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis



17. Find a friend twice at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas



18. Find the right open end wrench for anything



19. Stop a hot blooded horse from jiggin’



20. Go to sleep when you gotta get up early



21. Sharpen a Buck knife



22. Ride in a strange saddle



23. Back up to a bumper hitch stock trailer



24. Take down old fence wire



25. Remember everybody’s name