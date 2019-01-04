Several agencies that were open when the federal government first shut down on Dec. 21 are now out of funding and have been forced to shut their doors, as well.



Locally, the stalemate between President Donald Trump and Congress regarding funding of a wall on the southern border of the United States with Mexico has resulted in the closure of Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site, Bent's Old Fort and the Comanche National Grasslands, all of which bring in a substantial amount of tourism dollars to the local economy.



Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated its assessment of how the lapse in federal funding will affect services and programs.



Certain USDA activities will remain active because they are related to law enforcement, the protection of life and property, or are financed through available funding (such as through mandatory appropriations, multi-year discretionary funding, or user fees). During the first week of the shutdown, 62 percent of employees were either exempted or excepted from shutdown activities. As the shutdown continues, this percentage decreases and activities will be reduced as available funding is depleted.



According to the USDA bulletin, eligible households will continue to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for January, and Social Security checks will continue to go to recipients.



Additionally, the Child Nutrition (CN) Programs, including School Lunch, School Breakfast, Child and Adult Care Feeding, Summer Food Service and Special Milk, will continue operations into February. Meal providers are paid on a reimbursement basis 30 days after the end of the service month.



The Farm Service Agency is closed and provisions for new rural development loans and grants for housing, community facilities, utilities and businesses have ceased.



The U.S. Postal Service, which is a quasi-independent agency, remains open and mail delivery will continue.



About 420,000 employees are working without pay as their jobs are considered essential. That includes meteorologists, food safety inspectors, border patrol agents, and TSA airport security personnel. The IRS continues to process tax payments, but not returns.



The U.S. Postal Service continues to operate, as it is an independent agency and has its own income.





A partial list of USDA activities that have continued beyond Jan. 1 include:



Meat, poultry, and processed egg inspection services.



Grain and other commodity inspection, weighing, grading, and IT support services funded by user fees.



Inspections for import and export activities to prevent the introduction and dissemination of pests into and out of the U.S.



Forest Service law enforcement, emergency and natural disaster response, and national defense preparedness efforts.



Continuity and maintenance of some research measurements and research-related infrastructure, such as germplasm, seed storage, and greenhouses.



Care for animals, plants, and associated infrastructure to preserve agricultural research and to comply with the Wild Horses and Burros statute.



Most other domestic nutrition assistance programs, such as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, WIC, and the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, can continue to operate at the State and local level with any funding and commodity resources that remain available. Additional Federal funds will not be provided during the period of the lapse, however deliveries of already-purchased commodities will continue.



Natural Resources Conservation Service offices will remain open to support conservation technical and financial assistance (such as Environmental Quality Incentives Program and easement programs).



Market Facilitation Program payments for producers that have already certified production with the Farm Service Agency.



Trade mitigation purchases made by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.



Agricultural export credit and other agricultural trade development and monitoring activities.



USDA’s Market News Service, which provides market information to the agricultural industry.



USDA activities that have not continued include:



Recreation sites across the U.S. National Forest System, unless they are operated by external parties under a recreational special use permit, will be closed. While technically closed, many will still be physically accessible to visitors at their own risk, but without staffing at ranger stations and without access to facilities such as public restrooms.



New timber sales.



Most forest fuels reduction activities in and around communities.



NASS statistics, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, and other agricultural economic and statistical reports and projections.



Assistance for the control of some plant and animal pests and diseases unless funded by cooperators or other non-appropriated sources.



Research facilities except for the care for animals, plants and associated infrastructure to preserve agricultural research.



Provision of new grants or processing of payments for existing grants to support research, education, and extension.



ERS Commodity Outlook Reports, Data Products, research reports, staff analysis, and projections. The ERS public website would be taken offline.



Most departmental management, administrative and oversight functions, including civil rights, human resources, financial management, audit, investigative, legal and information technology activities.



Mandatory Audits (Financial Statements, FISMA, and potentially Improper Payments) will be suspended and may not be completed and released on the date mandated by law



Also closed is the Security and Exchange Commission, which is responsible for protecting investors and maintaining orderly markets that are fair and efficient for all.



An alert on the SEC website states, "The SEC has staff available to respond to emergency situations involving market integrity and investor protection, including law enforcement. In addition, our plan calls for the continuing operation of certain Commission systems, including EDGAR."



For specific information about an agency's status during the shutdown, go to that agency's website.



jfairman@chieftain.com