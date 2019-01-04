La Junta - On Monday Otero Junior College (OJC) agriculture academic supporters kicked off the 2019 New Year in true western fashion during the 7th Annual New Year's Eve Ag Gala.



The event took place on the college campus and included a live and silent auction, beef brisket dinner, live music by OJC's Kyle Hirakata, and a dance featuring the musical stylings of Deuces Wild - which lasted until 1:00 a.m New Year's morning.



According to Brooke Matthew, lead instructor for the OJC Ag Program, this event not only provides the opportunity for a fun evening with friends, but also the opportunity to support scholarships for the Agricultural Science Program.



All proceeds from the New Year's Eve Gala benefit Agricultural Science Scholarships at OJC. At the time of publication the total gross amount is still being calculated, but according to Matthews over 200 tickets were sold and many generous sponsors throughout the Arkansas Valley contributed to the success of the event.



This year's platinum sponsors were Colorado Vet Clinic, Farm Credit of Southern Colo., The State Bank, Waddell & Reed Investment Services, and Wallace Oil Company.



In the gold category was the Goff family, JLH Electrical LLC., La Junta Livestock Comm., La Junta Mill & Elevator, Matthew Farms, Pipeyard, and WW Feed & Supply.



Turquoise sponsors were Jake & Kristi Mayo, Fowler State Bank, and Dairy Queen.



Other sponsors included Heimerick Farms, and John & Laurie Knapp.



Jace Honey of La Junta Livestock Commission volunteered as the auctioneer for the live auction.

The 2018-2019 ag scholars include- Brody Morgan, Silt, CO.; Jerraldawn Rector, Agate, CO.; Hannah Cesar, Fowler, CO.; Kimberlee Stinson, Thatcher, CO.; Kelsey Drinkall, Chetwynd, BC, Canada.



“Here at Otero Junior College, we are so grateful to have such a supportive community,” says Matthew.

The Ag Gala committee is already planning and looking forward to next year. The 8th Annual Ag Gala is scheduled to take place on December 31, 2019.