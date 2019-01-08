The family of Carl Wayne McCuistion of Wilson, Oklahoma, is deeply saddened to announce he passed away on December 28, 2018, at the age of 62.

Carl is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen Muhr McCuistion; his daughters Risa McCuistion of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kali McCuistion of Overland Park, Kansas; his mother Mary Elizabeth Walker McCuistion of Fowler, Colorado; his siblings Jim (Holly) McCuistion of Sugar City, Colorado, Mark (Shari) McCuistion and Janelle (Jimmy) Baldwin of Fowler, Colorado, Linnea (Chuck) Spicer of Erie, Colorado; his mother-in-law Patricia “Mam” LaVelle Muhr of Wilson, Oklahoma; a large and loving extended family; and many friends around the world. Carl was preceded in death by his father James Henry “J.H.” McCuistion, his nephew Yancie Wade McCuistion, and his father-in-law Raymond Muhr.



Born March 17, 1956 in Pueblo, Colorado, Carl was raised in Fowler, Colorado, where he graduated high school in 1974 and later attended nearby Lamar Community College. As a young man, he worked on ranches and feedlots in Southeastern Colorado before moving to the Southwest U.S., where he discovered his true vocation – training horses.

After spending several years in Arizona and Texas, he met someone who shared his passion for the horse industry. They married in 1986 and soon after moved their horse-training business to Carter County, Oklahoma, where he continued to train horses and run cattle until his passing. He was a horseman of exceptional talent who was respected around the world for his knowledge and skill. Carl trained horses and coached riders to countless awards at World Shows, futurities, and other championship events. He taught clinics and judged horse shows in 25 countries on five continents and was a familiar figure on the AQHA Championship Show ring crew team.



Carl had an amazing capacity to live his life and to love his family and friends to the fullest. A celebration of his remarkable life will be held on January 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 220 W. Broadway Street, Ardmore, OK 73401.



Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Carl to the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund or The Children’s Shelter of Ardmore, in lieu of flowers.



Cremation with care provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and crematory, where condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.