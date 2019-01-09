President Donald Trump's televised speech defending his demand that congressional Democrats provide $5.7 billion for a border wall with Mexico didn't appear to change any minds among Colorado's federal lawmakers.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., went to the Senate floor Tuesday night to scorn Trump's demand, saying the White House had turned away better proposals on immigration and border control in the past. Some of those Senate proposals included money for 350 miles of fencing, visa reform and more border agents, but Trump rejected the plan.

"Now he's shut the government down to keep a campaign promise that wasn't true then, is not true now," he said, referring to Trump's 2016 pledge that he would make Mexico pay for the border wall.

Colorado's other senator, Republican Cory Gardner, made headlines last week when he announced he wanted the Senate to pass a budget bill to reopen the government and then press ahead with negotiations over the controversial wall.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would not bring any bill to the Senate floor that Trump didn't support. But Gardner was the first of several GOP senators who signaled they wanted the government shutdown ended, with or without wall funding in the legislation.

He sent out a statement Wednesday repeating that position.

"We should fund border security, end the partial shutdown, and get even more border security in the long run," Gardner said.

Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., who represents Pueblo and the the 3rd District, didn't comment on the Trump speech.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, the 5th District Republican, urged lawmakers to fund the wall, echoing Trump in saying there is a public safety crisis at the border.

But Democrats in the state delegation pushed back. They accused him of fear-mongering in blaming illegal immigrants for murders and other crimes. Trump said at one point, "How much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job?"

Newly elected Rep. Jason Crowe, a Democrat in the 6th District, said, "I will never stand silent when anyone, including President Trump, vilifies certain communities and attempts to divide us as a community. I will not tolerate fear-mongering as a bargaining tool."

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat in the 2nd District, said, "There can be no doubt that the president has manufactured a crisis and is now holding our government hostage — forcing 800,000 federal workers to go without pay and leaving government agencies unable to plan ahead."

