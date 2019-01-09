Glendoris Miller, 87, passed away at the Pioneer Healthcare Center in Rocky Ford. She was born on July 24, 1931, in Coffeville, Kansas, to Clarence "Red" & Pauline (Wofle) Crane. She married Norman W. Miller on June 28, 1956, in Pueblo; he preceded her in death on October 7, 2015.



She is survived by her sister, Wynona Hawkins of Oak Harbor, Washington; brother, Richard Crane of Avoca, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Reva Jean "Jeanne" Koehler and brothers, Lowell & Robert Crane.



As per Glendoris' request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.



Online condolences may be made at www.peacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.