The continuing budget deadlock between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over his demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall has frustrated Puebloans as the partial shutdown of the government drags on.

But no surprise, they are divided as to who is to blame or how to end the deadlock. Several were interviewed as they came out of the Pueblo County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Karen Barger, a Pueblo saleswoman, supports the president's demand for money to build the controversial wall. She doesn't like the government shutdown either.

"I think they should cut off the pay of the people who are opposing the president on this," she said. "That would put a stop to this pretty darn quick."

Barger says Congress should give the White House the money for the wall.

"This is stupid," she said. "We are trying to protect our country (with the wall) but now we have Americans fighting Americans over this. The only reason the Democrats are opposing this is because the idea is coming from Trump."

Mary Madrid, also of Pueblo, was just as passionate but in the other direction.

"I want that man impeached," the retiree snapped when first asked about Trump's speech Tuesday night.

"We don't need a wall (at the border). And now you have all these government workers who aren't getting paid? That's terrible."

Asked if she thought congressional Democrats should resist giving Trump the $5.7 billion and continuing the shutdown, she shook her head.

"I really don't know. The shutdown is so hard on people. I think (Trump) is just a bad man."

Daniel Vaught, a Pueblo health care provider, was less emotional about his support for the wall.

"We're a nation of laws. If we are going to have an open-border policy, we should just say so," he warned. "It's not fair to these (caravan) people who are coming to our border, expecting to get in. I believe allowing unfettered immigration just invites terrible things to happen to them."

He noted that Israel and other nations have built walls to control hostile populations.

"Show me where a wall is not effective," he challenged.

Vaught noted his wife is a legal immigrant and that it took her a long time to work through that process.

"I'm not blaming one party or the other. Both Democrats and Republicans have failed to solve our immigration problems for years."

Ron Tomko, a Pueblo retiree, insisted it was Trump who was forcing the government shutdown.

"He's the problem," he said. "We don't need to build a wall at the border. There are more effective ways to deal with (immigration) problems."

Tomko said it was unfair that federal workers are paying the price for the political fight between the White House and Democrats.

Tomko noted the two sides had reached a deal in December to keep the government open, only to have Trump reject the legislation because it didn't have $5.7 billion for the wall.

"So he's the one who shut the government down," Tomko said, shaking his head.

proper@chieftain.com