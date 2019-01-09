MARRIAGE LICENSES

•Alfred Hinio Garcia and Dawn Dianne Bortz, both of Pueblo.

•Albert Lee Zamora and Manuela Beltran Gonzalez, both of Pueblo.

•Benjamin Leo Baros and Alyssa Lee Atchison, both of Pueblo.

•James Donald Craig and Monique Leann Prien, both of Pueblo.

•John David Martinez Jr. and Leticia Marie Arteaga, both of Pueblo.

•Mark Christopher Mc Mahan and Lennea D. Blase, both of Pueblo.

•Ryan Jacob Eaks and Enidh Corral Del Palacio, both of Pueblo.

•Glenn Eugene Buckallew and Laura Jean Sommers, both of Pueblo.

•Matthew Lee Alley and Tavia Renee Mikesell, both of Pueblo.

•Marco Antonio Senteno of Fort Carson and Ruby Danielle Maldonado of Denver.

•Jesse Dean Parker and Karen Elizabeth Mock, both of Decatur, Ga.

•David Axel Mondragon Lopez and Charlotte Lyn Gutierrez, both of Pueblo.

•Richard Benedict Casaus Jr. and Andrea Maria Ruybal, both of Pueblo.

•Dalton Lee Gallegos and April Elena Ramirez, both of Pueblo.

•Gerardo Marquez Bencomo and Justine Espinoza, both of Pueblo.

•Cody Ray Selves and Jessica Lea Musso, both of Pueblo.

PUEBLO

Jan. 7

Diven: Lecial L. Diven, 88. Montgomery & Steward.



COLORADO SPRINGS

Dennis: James "Bob" Dennis, 83, Colorado Springs, formerly of Hartman, Jan. 7. Valley Memorial, Lamar.

WALSENBURG

Salazar: Esteban I. "Steve" Salazar, 84, Walsenburg, Jan. 6. Montgomery & Steward.