When the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners on Tuesday reluctantly approved a contract with PAWS For Life Animal Welfare & Protection Society to operate the animal shelter and conduct animal law enforcement services, it was mentioned that the contract contains a performance clause that would give PAWS at least 10 days to rectify any expectations that aren't being met.

The city, which co-owns the shelter with the county, has the same clause in the contract as well.

It's called a termination for non-performance, and states that should PAWS fail to materially perform in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract, the contract may be terminated by the city or county if the city and county first provides written notice to PAWS.

The notice would have to specify the default under the contract, the remedy for fixing the default and the date by which the default must be rectified, with a requirement that that date not be less than 10 business days. The notice also would include language that if the default is not corrected, or no action is taken to fix it during the time period allotted, the contract will be terminated.

The contract between the city, county and PAWS also include a voluntary termination clause, which states the contract may be terminated by either the city, county or PAWS for any reason or no reason upon written notice delivered to the other party at least 90 days prior to termination.

While unanimously approving the contract on Tuesday, new Pueblo County Commissioner Chris Wiseman expressed concerns about the law enforcement side of the operation; specifically public safety.

"I'm all for 100 percent no-kill, but I have concerns about where we put the public," Wiseman said. "I share their goal, but I just want to make sure we protect the public."

City Council voted 5-1 to approve the contract with PAWS, though Councilman Bob Schilling wanted to vote no but voted in incorrectly, so really it was a 4-2 vote. Schilling has repeatedly said he's skeptical about PAWS' ability to meet all the guidelines of the contract. Councilman Larry Atencio was not present for the vote.

The contract is set to run for three years. The city and county will pay PAWS about $1.7 million annually, with about 60 percent of the money being paid by the city and the rest by the county.

