The Pueblo West Metro District Board on Tuesday approved a contract to sell district-owned property for a new subdivision that will feature 61 residential lots for future homes.

The board will sell the properties, located near Fire Station 3 at 129 E. Gold Drive, for a total of $305,000 to Thomas Feola and Eden Bachmeier. The $90,000 first phase sale will close Jan. 31, while the phase two $95,000 sale will close March 31 and the $120,000 phase three sale will close June 30, said Laurie Cozzetto, community development director.

The single-family home development will be the first time an area of Pueblo West has been developed by a single developer, Cozzetto said.

Also at the Tuesday meeting the board was informed a property purchase offer has been made for a lot in Tract 234, also in the area near Fire Station 3.

“This is a narrow, skinny little lot which they would like to combine with two other lots to develop in that B-4 zone,” which is a business community district, Cozzetto said.

The meeting was the first for new District Manager Nina Vetter who said she is, “Thrilled at the sense of community in what is a really terrific community. I am learning all the challenges, opportunities and what you are looking for in the community,” she told citizens in attendance.

