Montrose - American AgCredit along with Montrose, Colorado’s Y Bar Hitch, joined together to present the impressive Y Bar Suffolk Punch Draft Hitch, at the National Western Stock Show Parade.

The Y Bar horses, the only working six horse hitch of registered Suffolk Punch Draft horses in North America, appeared as part of the NWSS Parade on Thursday in downtown Denver.



These extremely rare horses, driven 6-up by Valorie Barnica of the Y Bar Hitch, represent a working tie to the great Suffolk horses that helped shape agriculture in the United States over a century ago. “These horses need to be seen, appreciated, remembered, and their culture preserved”, said Valorie, adding, “I am so proud to be able to bring them out on the National Western stage, and appreciate this partnership with American AgCredit.”



Founded in 1916, American AgCredit is part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, and is the nation’s sixth largest Farm Credit cooperative. American AgCredit specializes in providing financial services to agricultural and rural customers throughout California, Nevada, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and New Mexico – as well as to capital markets customers throughout the country.



Suffolk Punch horses evolved in the farmland of Suffolk and Norfolk counties in England and were imported into the United States in the late 1800s. At the outset of WWI, there were 1.3 million of them in the U.K alone. Today, only about 200 head remain, with perhaps 900+ more scattered in very small herds across North America. The Y Bar Hitch Horses, assembled from bloodlines across the western United States and Canada, are one of the finest remaining herds. The hitch coming to Denver features mares Rose and Goldie, each weighing over 2200 lbs. The 6 are presented in traditional style, with regal oak/brass hames on leather harness, hitched to a historic oak hitch wagon weighing in excess of 3,200 lbs.

“We are pleased to help bring these beautiful, proud, and extremely rare horses to the public”, said Greg Reno, Senior Vice-President, American AgCredit. “Our partnership with the Y Bar Hitch horses represents both a tie to the great traditions of our agricultural heritage and a strong vision moving forward in lockstep with our industry partners”, he added.



