A women's wave is coming to Southern Colorado as Pueblo is set to join those across the nation in hosting a Women's March that has served for the last three years as a celebration for what women have accomplished as well as a platform to express what still needs to get done.

The Women's March of Southern Colorado is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St. It will be an eight-block march that includes speakers and performers afterward.

This year's march, which will be one of hundreds being held across the country, takes on a special significance in the wake of the 2018 midterm elections that propelled a wave of women to Congress, event organizers said.

"This is an opportunity to come together with a variety of our citizens, neighbors, friends, etc., to recognize the things that we've accomplished and the things that are still undone," said Patricia O'Brien, one of the local organizers of the march. "

O'Brien said that marchers hope to bring awareness to the continuing issue of violence against women and income inequality between men and women.

Organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout than what they had last year.

"We were amazed at the turnout last year," O'Brien said. "It was close to 1,000 people, if not more."

The inaugural march in 2017 was organized in response to the 2016 presidential election and the concern that women's rights would be reduced or eliminated, organizers said.

Pueblo's organizing group has adopted a mission that is meant to foster solidarity and inclusion for protecting women's rights, safety, health and the planet, said Kerry Kramer, another organizer.

"On Jan. 19, people from around the country will unite to make their voices heard. After all, we're all in this together," said Sandy Taylor, a Beulah resident who helps organize the march. "We've been organizing locally to advocate for the policies that matter to us and impact women's daily lives."

