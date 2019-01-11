In brief

Chamber hosts mayor candidates

The two finalists for Pueblo mayor on Thursday made one of their final joint appearances as the Jan. 22 deadline for mail-ballot voting nears.

Steve Nawrocki and Nick Gradisar each spoke for about 10 minutes and then took turns answering questions from Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce members at the group's monthly luncheon at Pueblo Community College. About 140 people attended.

The pair fielded questions on economic development, crime, homelessness, assisting local entrepreneurs and how they would measure their first-term success.

Nawrocki is director of the nonprofit SRDA Senior Resource Development Agency who previously served for two terms as an elected at-large member of City Council, including five years as council president.

Gradisar is a Pueblo attorney and elected member of the Pueblo Board of Water Works.

Target store, online sales robust over holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. said Thursday that sales at stores open at least a year surged 5.7 percent over the holiday period, up from 3.4 percent a year earlier. By merchandise category, the strongest growth was in toys, baby and seasonal gifts. Comparable online sales climbed 29 percent.

Target operates a retail store and a large distribution center in Pueblo.

One of Target's biggest competitive advantages is the stores it has sprinkled across the country and those accounted for a quarter of all online sales in November and December, the company said. Goods ordered online and picked up at stores surged 60 percent in that period.

Those sales, either picked up inside or through the company's curbside pickup service, are key in Target's campaign to hold online retailers like Amazon.com at bay, particularly during the competitive holiday season, because shoppers can dodge shipping fees.

"This performance demonstrates the benefit of placing our stores at the center of every way we serve our guests, including both in-store shopping and digital fulfillment," Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said in a prepared statement.

Kohl's sales up, J.C. Penney's slower



Building off of last year's holiday surge, Kohl's this week reported its sales edged higher during this year's holiday period. Comparable sales this season rose 1.2 percent, versus 6.9 percent in the previous year, the retailer said.

Earlier this week, J.C. Penney reported a drop in comparable store sales of 3.5 percent for November and December. Nationally, J.C. Penney continues to struggle financially.

Macy's saw a slight increase of 1.1 percent in sales during November-December at stores opened at least a year, the company reported Thursday.

Business briefs are compiled from staff reports and Chieftain wire services.