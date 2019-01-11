As I am coming to the end of my high school journey, I can’t help but be so grateful for the opportunities I have been given. This past New Year’s Day, my Pueblo West cheer team teammates and I had the opportunity to cheer in the pregame show of the 2019 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Three years ago, when I was a freshman, I got to compete in the National Cheerleading competition in Orlando, Fla., as well. Both these opportunities were completely different but both amazing experiences. However, this experience to perform at the Citrus Bowl was great, because it was a perfect way to end my high school years of cheering.

This summer, our team attended Universal Cheerleaders Association cheer camp, where we won the camp championship and were invited to participate in the Citrus Bowl. Myself and 14 of my teammates worked hard to raise money to help pay for our trip.

We were all super excited to get to our first practice at the Citrus Bowl because we didn’t know what to expect. I knew there was going to be a lot of cheerleaders, but I was surprised by how many were actually there. There were cheer teams from all over the nation! It was so cool to talk to some of the girls that were next to me and ask where they were from because it was amazing to think about the fact that all of us were from all over but coming together for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

That first practice was so stressful having to learn our dance. The instructor was amazing, but she was very intense. Because she was so intense, I realized how important this was.

When I came to Florida my freshman year, we already knew the routine and we knew what we needed to do in order to perform our best. But this time around I had a lot more pressure on myself because I was going to be performing in front of thousands of people in that huge stadium. I also thought to myself that throughout all of my life cheering and performing in front of crowds, this would be the last big performance I would ever do - and I wanted to make it memorable!

In December when we competed at the Colorado State Cheerleading Championships where we finished in third place, it was such an incredible feeling, but afterward, I was said I wasn’t going to experience that ever again. But waiting on the field or our chance to perform at the Citrus Bowl, the butterflies grew, and I was getting so nervous, but soon, it was our time to walk onto the field and perform.

Holy cow, there were so many people! I was so excited to be there in front of everyone but honestly, the whole time I was so worried I was going to mess up the moves. While we were all performing the dance, there were cameras everywhere. The camera men would literally go up to my face and I was just thinking to myself, “come on Lexie please don’t mess up!”

While I wasn’t focused on the cameras I really made sure to embrace it all. My coach, Cassy, who I am also lucky to call my mom, always tells the team to remember to live in the moment.

So, in the middle of the routine, I made sure to really look around and take it all in. I looked into the crowd of thousands of people, looked at all of the girls surrounding me, and I couldn’t be any happier.

Before I knew it, the music stopped, and we had to run off of the field. Never in my life would I have thought that I would be a part of something so big and memorable. I am so grateful that I was given this opportunity and was able to share it with some of the girls on my cheer team and my also mom. This was such a perfect way to end my high school cheerleading career and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Lexie Chavez Gonzales is a senior at Pueblo West High School and a four-year member of the Cyclone cheer squad.