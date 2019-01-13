My mother was born on September 29, 1932, in Gulnare, Colorado, about 11 miles southwest from Aguilar, Colorado.



She had five brothers and two sisters: Manuel Vigil, John H. Vigil, Mary Vigil, Tobby Vigil, Della Vigil, George Vigil, Freddy Vigil.



She is survived by her son Joe Romero, Jessie James Romero, Johnie Romero, Frank Romero, Teresa Romero, Danny Romero, Susie Romero, and Albert Romero. Her father passed away on Jan. 28, 2010.



Services will be held at Our Lady of Gaudalupe Catholic Church on Jan. 17, 2019, with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10 a.m.