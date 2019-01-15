Funeral Services for Ava Kiniston were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Las Animas, Colorado, with Pastor Mark Cloer officiating. Interment was in Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.

Ava Lorene Kiniston was born on June 6, 1918, in Wiley, Colorado, to Emmett Dodd and Mary Etta (Ralston) Lee and was raised by her mother and Andrew Glenn Lee. She passed away at her home in Las Animas, Colorado, on December 22, 2018, at the age of 100.

Ava met her husband, John Johnson Kiniston, at a barn dance in Wiley. The couple were united in marriage on January 26, 1934, and were blessed with 5 children. Ava was an exceptional seamstress, making several wedding dresses. She also enjoyed embroidery. Ava took great pride in being a farmer’s wife and was a member of the United Methodist Church.

Ava is survived by her children, Dotte Lee Christensen of Las Animas, Colorado, June Ann (Pete) Marta of Leadville, Colorado, Melba Jean (Clarence) Dillon of Thornton, Colorado, Robert John Kiniston (Jolene) of Tucson, Arizona; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Etta Ralston and Andrew Glenn Lee; husband, John Johnson Kiniston; brother, David Charles Lee; son, Ronald Glenn Kiniston; and son-in-law, Eugene S. Christensen.

