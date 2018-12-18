Give Pueblo County commissioners credit: When considering whether to approve a zoning change to allow a solar farm near a residential neighborhood, the commissioners listened to their constituents.

By a 3-0 vote, the commission rejected an application to put a 100-megawatt solar farm near the St. Charles River Estates subdivision. The vote capped an emotionally charged hearing process that lasted for several weeks.

Residents of the 42-home development worried that the lithium battery storage facility on the site could pose a fire risk. Whether that risk is very high is a debatable point. However, the community is a pretty good distance from the nearest fire department if there were a mishap.

Also, it’s pretty clear that putting 750 acres of solar panels right next to a residential area would have a damaging effect on property values.

“If you invest in a property, you don’t want some industrial solar plant to come in and ruin the value,” said Daniel Jahnke, whose home was closest to the proposed site. “It would have taken $300,000 from us.”

Commissioners said Invenergy, the company that hoped to develop the solar farm, should have considered other locations.

“I think that this is a project that we still want in Pueblo County,” Commissioner Sal Pace said. “We just want to put it in a different spot. I encourage the applicant to work with county staff as we take the next step to identify a location that might be more palatable to our 1041 regulations.”

That’s good advice. It isn’t a question about whether the community should support the renewable energy industry. It should. But there is so much vacant land in Pueblo County that would be better suited for that type of project.

Ben Turner, Invenergy’s manager, was disappointed in the commission’s vote, but said his company would look for another potential site in the community. Let’s hope Turner follows through on that.

Meanwhile, residents of the subdivision should feel good about the outcome. They raised legitimate concerns with the project and the commissioners took those concerns into consideration.

As a citizen in this country, a lot of times when big business comes in, you feel overwhelmed,” Jahnke said. “You feel like the little guy on the block.”

In this case, though, the so-called little guys won. It's refreshing when that happens.