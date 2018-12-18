Climate change deniers

are delusional

I just finished reading another delusional letter, from a frequent right-wing contributor, claiming that climate change is a hoax. He cites a YouTube video to prove his point. There is plenty of evidence to the contrary, if he is willing to investigate further.

Republicans seem incapable of critical thinking and prefer to defend propaganda from the billionaires who depend on oil profits to further enrich themselves. The Koch brothers, and other greedy fat cats, have convinced their intellectually challenged followers that renewable energy is not practical.

The Koch brothers and their ilk only are concerned with us as consumers. Sadly, they have subverted the GOP into a rubber stamp for their narrow interests. The predicted effects of climate change will not negatively impact the rich, they will be well insulated. The same cannot be said for the rest of us.

It's time for people to wake up and acknowledge the fact that the Republican Party has become an enemy of the people. The GOP has achieved total obedience from their puppets and only is concerned with serving the rich. Thank God for President Donald Trump and the awakening that has resulted from his lies and outrageous behavior.

The next election will be crucial in transforming the way we are governed. It's not too late, but voters must realize that in order to achieve progress, we must support and vote for progressive candidates.

George Stevens, Pueblo

Tax pet food

to improve animal control

During our mayoral election process, designed by the Democratic Party to have Steve Nawrocki and Nick Gradisar vie for same in January, numerous times animal control questions were asked by constituents.

My solution was the only one that made good sense: A value added tax on dog and cat food. This would create a definite, separate revenue stream outside the city budget to fund the zoo and animal control. Place the zoo in place for animal control. Link with Colorado State University-Pueblo life science and psychology programs, perhaps a special degree for dog care?

All that is required is for four people on Pueblo City Council to vote and place such a matter on the ballot for citizens to decide upon. This would free up money for the general fund as well, if passed. This would be a progressive Democratic action that would work well for the entire city. Create a world-class program for animals of all types for other to admire, to learn from and to copy.

Perhaps either of the two fellows would care to discuss such an avenue of action?

Larry Fancher, Pueblo

Charlie the dog's death

was not necessary

In response to Steve Henson's recent column on animal control, he neglected to share that Charlie had four rescue organizations wanted to transfer him into their facilities. He also left out the fact that the City Council asked Pueblo Animal Services to delay his killing for two days.

They killed him shortly after that request. Oh, another little tidbit: PAS used a plastic hand to take away Charlie's food bowl, Charlie growled and Charlie was killed for it. Mr. Henson, this wasn't about one dog. This was about the thousands of Charlies that were killed at the hands of this wonderful shelter that you so proudly wrote about. You're friendly neighborhood publication added plenty of fuel to this fire. Plenty.

Angela Bradford, Pueblo

Where are Christian values

when dealing with immigrants?

As a subscriber to The Pueblo Chieftain, I want to thank you for placing the story and the great headline, "These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas," on your front page. During the Thanksgiving weekend and at the beginning of our season when many of the major religions of the world begin their holidays of love and giving, our president shows what he stands for. Hate. I am so ashamed that a man professing to be a Christian handles a flock of desperate people this way.

And I am sickened by his followers who are cheering. These aren't the Christians who followed Jesus. They are full of hate. Jesus and his true followers would not have handled the crowds this way. What would Jesus do? Remember this headline and this tragic scene when you vote.

Karen Waters, Pueblo